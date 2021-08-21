Where Was ‘A Little Daytime Drama’ Filmed? Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel is premiering “A Little Daytime Drama” on Saturday, August 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey, and Linda Dano. Here’s a look at where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought the movie to life.

If you miss the movie’s premiere, you can catch it again August 22 at 6 p.m. Eastern, August 26 at 8 p.m., August 29 at 12 p.m., September 4 at 5 p.m., or September 23 at 6 p.m. Eastern.

‘A Little Daytime Drama’ Was Filmed in Canada

According to IMDb, “A Little Daytime Drama” (previously called “Love in the Afternoon”) was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and The Bridge Studios in Burnaby, British Columbia. The movie was filmed from June 22 through July 10.

Director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle shared this photo from filming at The Bridge Studios and wrote: What an absolute rush! I was based at The Bridge studios for 3 years producing “Love It Or List It Vancouver” with @jillian.harris & @toddtalbot and now I’m there shooting a tv movie with @jen_lilley & @ryanpaevey – airing on Hallmark on August 21!”

Lilley said on Instagram that saying she was excited about the movie was “an understatement” because this is her favorite Hallmark Channel movie so far.

Paevey shared this photo from Vancouver while filming, writing: “there’s something magic about summertime in Van…”

He reiterated this again in a video, saying this was “some of the most beautiful country I’ve ever seen.”

He also shared a photo of his busy workspace while he was quarantining before the movie started filming.

Latonya Williams shared that she loved being in the movie.

Director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle shared that she was still finishing the movie about a week before its premiere.

She shared this photo and wrote, “we just made one hell of a movie!”

She said she felt lucky to be able to direct such a great cast.

Brittany Mitchell, who also stars in the movie, shared this photo from filming in Vancouver.

Lilley said that Dano stole the show.

Casey Manderson shared a funny photo from filming and said he appeared taller than Paevey by “strategically placing oneself on a hill” in the photo.

Dano shared this beautiful photo and wrote: “Fell in love with these two people… Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey… most fun ever.. and Kim Arnott.. executive producer extrodinair… movie airs Sat… August 21st at 9:00 pm on Hallmark.”

Lilley replied: “I am soooooo excited for this one and I love you madly!”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “In order to save her daytime soap drama from cancellation, head writer Maggie must convince Darin, fan favorite actor and her real-life ex-boyfriend, to return to the show.”

Jen Lilley stars as Maggie. Her credits include “Snowkissed,” “USS Christmas,” Angel Falls,” “Love on Repeat,” “Love Unleashed,” “Paris, Wine and Romance,” “Winter Love Story,” “Mingle All the Way,” “Days of Our Lives” (Theresa Donovan for 478 episodes), “Yes I Do,” “Harvest Love,” “Eat, Play, Love,” “Youthful Daze” (Natalie), “General Hospital” (Maxie Jones for 112 episodes), “Disaster Date,” and more.

Ryan Paevey is Darin. His many credits include “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Matching Hearts,” “A Summer Romance,” “Christmas at the Plaza,” “From Friend to Fiance,” “Hope at Christmas,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “General Hospital” (Nathan West for 284 episodes), “The Client List,” “Harvest Love,” “Locked In,” and more.

Linda Dano is Alice. Her credits include “Days of Our Lives” (Vivian), “Chronicle Mysteries,” “Reservation Road,” “See Jane Date,” “Guiding Light,” “General Hospital” (Rae Cummings), “One Life to Live” (Gretel Rae Cummings), “Port Charles” (Dr. Rae Cummings,) “All My Children” (Rae Cummings,) “Another World” (Felicia Gallant for 1,067 episodes), “As the World Turns,” “The Montefuscos,” and more.

Also starring are:

Brittany Mitchell (Gwen/aka Nicole)

Jake Foy (Stewart/aka Chase)

Michele Scarabelli (Lucinda Fairchild/aka Sarah Gerard)

Serge Houde (Walter Fairchild/aka Ted Gerard)

Latonya Williams (Teri)

Ryan Jinn (John)

Cameron Bancroft (Gregory James)

Raugi Yu (Mickey)

Emily Giannozio (Trudy/aka Lexi)

Casey Manderson (Zak Peters)

Veronica Long (Rhonda)

Sarah Whitney (Fran)

Robert Underwood (Joey Buchanan)

Graeme Duffy (Ken)

Leah Beaudry (female fan)

Stewart Prince (male fan)

Joe Sutherland (Tony)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies