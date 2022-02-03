Candace Cameron Bure & Bob Saget Had ‘Little Tiff’ in Their Last Emotional Texts

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today” that she and Bob Saget had gotten in a small argument via text shortly before he died. But he quickly made sure that things were OK between them and nothing was left unsaid.

Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65. He played Bure’s father on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

She Said He Apologized to Her the Next Day

Bure revealed to Kotb in an interview on “Today” that she and Saget had gotten in a small argument just two weeks before he died, Today reported.

“It was just two weeks before he passed,” Bure said. “…We were going to have dinner. And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner.”

She pulled out her phone so she could read the texts to Kotb, sharing that Saget texted her the next day with a long message apologizing and telling her that he was just feeling cranky the night before.

Bure said that he texted to her, in part: “‘Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.’ … Bob went on, and on, and on in the text. And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.'”

Dolly, she said, was Saget’s mother. She died in 2014, Daily Mail reported, and his father died in 2007. His older sister, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm in 1985 at the age of 35. His other older sister, Gay, died at the age of 47 nine years later from an autoimmune disease.

Bure said she texted Saget back, letting him know that she loved him too.

She read the text to Kotb, saying, “And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad.’ … And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.'”

She said Saget then texted her, telling her that he loved her and his mother had loved her too.

Bure told Kotb that she gets scared when she pulls up his texts, afraid she’ll accidentally delete something.

Bure Said When They First Met, He Kneeled Down & Said ‘We’re Going to Be Friends’

In the same interview, Bure spoke about how she and Saget first met, Yahoo! Life reported. She said he told her when they were filming the pilot for “Full House” that they were going to be friends.

“Bob is so tall, you know, he’s 6-foot-4 and I was 10 years old,” she recalled. “He kneeled down to me and got eye to eye with me and said, ‘Hi I’m Bob, I’m going to be your dad. I’m playing your dad so I want you to be comfortable. And we’re going to be friends.’ He was just so warm and inviting and it really kicked off an incredible 35-year friendship.”

She said she still can’t believe that he’s gone.

“My brain hasn’t comprehended that yet,” she said. ” …(He was) really one of my closest friends for 35 years so to think that he’s not here and we’re not gonna have another joke or another hug or just another bit of ridiculousness in life, it’s almost unbearable for me to think about.”

Saget was the first man she ever saw cry, she said.

“He was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations,” she said. “If you were hurting he would hurt with you. You would see the tears swell up in his eyes. Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him.”

