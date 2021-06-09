Chad Michael Murray Faces Backlash for Controversial Movie

One person simply tweeted, “do we *really* need another movie on Ted Bundy? Like really?”

Murray Has Not Responded to the Backlash

So far, Murray has stayed quiet on Twitter and Instagram about the project and the resulting backlash. Many actors seek exactly this kind of role. It’s always a challenge to play a real person, especially someone so infamous and so despised.

Efron told Graham Norton that he had reservations about playing the serial killer. “I wasn’t interested in glorifying anything, but I was interested in the psychological aspect of whether he was capable of real life,” Efron said in an appearance on Norton’s show.

Cary Elwes also played Bundy in 2004’s “Riverman.” Elwes told The Herald Bulletin, “certainly playing a serial killer is not a healthy headspace to be in.”

Bundy Has Often Been Seen as a Sympathetic Character

The writers, filmmakers, and journalists who have covered Bundy’s crimes have often painted him in a sympathetic light despite his crimes. He is regularly described as handsome and intelligent. For a time, Bundy acted as his own lawyer despite being a law school dropout.

In the true crime book “The Stranger Beside Me“, writer Ann Rule includes a quote from Judge Edward Cowart. Judge Cowart was sympathetic to Bundy and delivered the following statement when sentencing Bundy to death, “You’re a bright young man. You’d have made a good lawyer, and I’d have loved to have you practice in front of me – but you went another way, partner. Take care of yourself. I don’t have any animosity to you. I want you to know that.”

After Netflix’s “Conversation’s With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” sparked conversations online about the murderer being good-looking, the official Netflix Twitter account tweeted, “‘I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.”

Murray Will Star in the Upcoming Hallmark Film “Sand Dollar Cove”

For Murray fans who aren’t into true crime, there’s the upcoming Hallmark movie “Sand Dollar Cove.” The film premieres on June 26 at 9 pm ET on the Hallmark Channel. Murray’s co-star is Aly Michalka of the band Aly & AJ.

