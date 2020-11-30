How to Attend This Year’s Christmas Con 2020 and Buy Tickets

Hallmark stars will be headlining this year’s Christmas Con, which has gone virtual. Here’s the rundown on how you can buy tickets to attend the virtual convention this year and hear stories from Hallmark celebrities. This year’s convention will include panels and one-on-one experiences.

This Year’s Christmas Con Is December 5-6 and 12-13

This year’s Christmas Con spans two weekends: Saturday, December 5 through Sunday, December 6 and Saturday, December 12 through Sunday, December 13. The event is hosted by That’s 4 Entertainment.

Some actors will be participating in panels while others will be available for one-on-one video chats and personalized autographs. Here’s the schedule (but more stars may still be added later.)

On December 5, Jonathan Bennett and Will Kemp will participate in a panel at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern. (On the ticket page itself, Bennett is not listed as attending this panel, but you might want to check with the convention to confirm.)

That same day, Autumn Reeser, Cindy Busby, Katrina Law, and Tyler Hynes will be in a panel at 1 p.m. Pacific/4 p.m. Eastern.

Then on December 6, Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams will speak in a panel at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern. (On the ticket page itself, DeLoach is also listed as attending this panel, but you might want to check with the convention to confirm.)

On December 12, Erin Cahill and Tricia Helfer will participate in a panel at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern. (On the ticket page itself, Paul Greene and Bennett are also listed as attending this panel, but you might want to check with the convention to confirm.)

Then on December 13 at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern, Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Jen Lilley, and Drew Seeley will be in a panel.

The last currently scheduled panel of the weekend will take place December 13 at 1 p.m. Pacific/4 p.m. Eastern with Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence. (On the ticket page itself, Lawrence is also listed as attending this panel, but you might want to check with the convention to confirm.)

One-on-One Video Chats Are Also Available

Many stars are also offering one-on-one video chats. For example, you can meet Santa Claus virtually on December 5 or 12 starting at 11 a.m. Eastern for $15 a video chat or $10 a recorded video. Story time is $5.

Here are the stars available for one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, or personalized autographs. Prices vary depending on the artist, ranging from $80 to $125 for video chats, and $60 to $90 for recorded videos, and $40 to $50 for personalized autographs.

December 5 personalized guests:

Autumn Reeser

Will Kemp

Cindy Busby

Katrina Law

December 6 personalized guests:

Ashley Williams

Andrew Walker

Nikki DeLoach

Alicia Witt

December 12 personalized guests:

Erin Cahill

Paul Greene

Jonathan Bennett

December 13 personalized guests:

Melissa Joan Hart

Joey Lawrence

Jill Wagner

Kristoffer Polaha

Jen Lilley

Drew Seeley

Sarah Drew

How To Buy Tickets

If you’re interested in getting tickets you can find the small print and refund information here. Then you can buy the actual tickets here. They include Santa events and personalized interactions with different Hallmark stars.

You’ll also need to pay for a ticket if you want to view any of the panels, but these are just $5 for each panel. Those are listed at the end of the ticket page.

You can also check out some fun convention swag here.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Toys for Tots.

