Danica McKellar Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Struggles with Baby Bump Photo

For International Women’s Day, Hallmark star Danica McKellar shared a photo from her 2010 pregnancy on Instagram and recalled some of the struggles she had while she was pregnant. She also opened up about how she tried to get pregnant a second time but couldn’t. Despite the struggles, she concluded that it was all more than worth it for her.

She Revealed That She Tried for Years to Get Pregnant a Second Time, But Couldn’t

For International Women’s Day on March 8, McKellar shared her baby bump photo from her pregnancy in 2010. Along with the photo, she revealed a lot of details about what she struggled through when she was pregnant. She also revealed that she tried for years to get pregnant a second time, but was never able to.

McKellar shared:

To be a woman means many things, yes there are struggles specific to women (though none like women from previous generations, and thank you to all the pioneers who paved the way for today!) but for me, I’ll forever be grateful to be a woman for the incredible experience of pregnancy and motherhood. (Pic taken in 2010.) I tried for years for a second one, but even getting to experience it once was a gift of a lifetime.

McKellar was married in 2009 to Michael Verta, a composer. They had a son together — Draco. In 2012, McKellar and Verta divorced citing irreconcilable differences, People reported. Two years later, McKellar and Scott Sveslosky got engaged and they were married in Hawaii later that same year. They’re still married today.

Sveslosky has a son, Hunter, from his previous marriage.

McKellar also told Closer Weekly that she and Sveslosky tried to have a child together, but couldn’t.

“We actually tried, but it didn’t happen, and that’s OK,” she said. “I have such a great relationship with my son. I’m 44, a little on the older side, and we’re not not trying. Who knows? I joke with Scott, if we’re not going to have a kid, maybe we should open a foster home!”

She Said She Gained 40 Pounds & Had Morning Sickness While Pregnant

In her Instagram post, McKellar shared more details about what her pregnancy was like for her.

She wrote, “And YES I experienced morning sickness and all sorts of ailments with pregnancy, gained a beautiful 40 pounds of support for my baby and once he was born, lack of sleep, mastitis three times during my 2.5 years of breastfeeding and more.”

But, she added, the miracle of birth is something she still celebrates.

She wrote: “But ah, the miracle of birth was not lost on me. And never before had I understood the POWER specific to a woman than while pushing out a baby without anethesia. That primal, fierceness I found that would also forever protect my child. Soooo grateful to be a woman. ❤”

Today, She Homeschools Her Son

Today, McKellar homeschools her son Draco despite her busy schedule with Hallmark.

In a column that she wrote for Romper, McKellar revealed that she has homeschooled her 10-year-old son his entire life. So when the pandemic hit, the only major change for them involved extracurricular activities. But recognizing that many parents had to make big changes in their lives, she shared some tips and insights she’s gained from years of being a homeschooling parent herself. Her tips included removing distractions and allow your child to make their own goals alongside your school goals.

McKellar added that it’s important for parents to have patience not just with their children, but with themselves too.

She wrote: “This pandemic has thrown us all into the deep end, navigating new rules and regulations… With the right mindset, our kids can be our partners during this time.”

