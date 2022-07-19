Danica McKellar Reveals Type of Movie She’d Make With Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar has an exclusive deal with GAC Media, and fellow Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has joined her there. With the two former Hallmark powerhouses now at a new network together, fans can’t help but wonder if there’s a chance they’ll ever star in a movie together.

Danica McKellar Said She’d Love to Star in a Movie with Candace Cameron Bure

In an interview with Us Weekly, McKellar said she would love to star in a movie with Bure.

“I would love to do that,” she told Us Weekly.

McKellar said if she does, she’d want to do a project that is “uplifting and shows strength in characters.”

“There’s some conflict that comes up and yet the characters have a strength to do the right thing,” she continued.

McKellar & Bure Have Grown Closer Recently

McKellar and Bure have recently grown closer, with McKellar even visiting Bure’s church. She credits Bure with her new faith journey.

McKellar posted an Instagram video on April 24, sharing that for most of her life, she was skeptical of Christianity because of the hypocrisy that she saw in the faith. But she said she’s starting to see things in a different light after talking with Bure and visiting her church.

After visiting Bure’s church and receiving a Bible from Bure, McKellar shared that she’s “experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before.”

She added, “I’m experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before, and it feels miraculous.”

McKellar wrote that she was struggling with the concept of forgiveness and asked Bure about a Bible passage that Bure had shared on Instagram.

Bure replied to McKellar’s post, writing: “God’s love is bigger than any human love and when He sweeps you up in understanding how powerful it is, because He is, it’s undeniable. Praying for you on your journey and relationship with Jesus my sweet friend 🙌. Ephesians 2:8-9 💜”

McKellar told Us Weekly that when GAC launches an app that includes special content from stars, she plans to contribute stories about her faith journey.

“They made an announcement a week or two ago, there’s an app where we’re creating our own content,” she said. “It’s kinda like social media, but it’s more directed for the GAC audience. I’ll be even doing some sharing, some of my faith journey and it’s gonna be cool. We’re just all figuring it out right now. We just had a meeting a few days ago in terms of figuring out what the content is, but it’s very exciting and nobody else is doing it like this.”

McKellar signed her exclusive deal with GAC Media in October 2021.

In a press release, GAC Media revealed that McKellar signed a deal to executive produce and star in original movies for both GAC Family and GAC Living, the two new TV networks launched by GAC Media. A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023.

