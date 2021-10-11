Daniel Lissing Starring in a New Christmas Movie Airing This Holiday Season

Daniel Lissing, who played Jack on “When Calls the Heart,” is starring in a new Christmas movie for 2021. But this movie won’t be premiering on The Hallmark Channel. Instead, it will air on a competing network called GAC Family.

Daniel Lissing & Sara Canning Will Star in ‘A Christmas Star’

According to a press statement released by GAC Media, Daniel Lissing and Sara Canning are going to headling a movie on GAC Family called “A Christmas Star.” The movie will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis reads:

In “A Christmas Star,” an astronomer, Madeline Baggett (Canning) searches for life beyond Earth, and when she believes she has found it, convinces her boss to allow her to travel to a small hamlet in Upstate New York where the scientist hopes to capture a once-in-a-lifetime event. With refractors, telescopes, and a small film crew in tow, Madeline arrives and sets up in Summit Ridge where she meets widowed National Park Ranger Ryan Sparks (Lissing) and his young daughter, Celeste. With Ryan’s help, Madeline begins to chart the celestial event which brings the pair closer to finding love under the stars.

Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Mike Moran, Daniel Lissing, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Doran Chandler and Cara Russell are executive producers. Costa Vassos is the producer. The movie is directed by Stacey N. Harding from an original screenplay by Ross Mihalko, Lorie Hope, and Bob Saenz.

You can see Heavy’s article here for details about the TV channels and streaming services currently set to air GAC Family. The network was previously known as Great American Country.

Lissing Is Also Starring in the Premiere of ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2

GAC Media previously announced that Lissing will star in a secret role in the two-part premiere of “When Hope Calls” season 2 on December 18. “When Hope Calls” is a spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” It was originally on The Hallmark Channel’s streaming network, but the new season will air on GAC Family.

Part 1 of season 2 airs on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Part 2 airs immediately after Part 1 on Saturday, December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Lissing told ET Online that his role on “When Hope Calls” would be revealed on October 11. But as of the time of this article’s publication, the only news that GAC Media has announced so far is about his new movie rather than “When Hope Calls.”

Lissing portrayed Jack on “When Calls the Heart,” and his character died.

Heavy previously reported that Loughlin is reprising her role as Abigail in the two-part premiere opener. Brian Bird is still set as an executive producer for the new season, despite its move to a new network.

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, launched two new channels (GAC Family and GAC Living) under the umbrella of GAC Media on September 27, according to a press release shared on LinkedIn.

On October 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern, GAC Family will be airing a Christmas special called “Welcome to Great American Christmas,” hosted by Cameron Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos. The special was originally supposed to air on October 24, but it was moved up a week.

