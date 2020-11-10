Hallmark A-List Actor Gets Ready to Welcome Another Grandchild

An A-List Hallmark actor is getting ready to welcome another grandchild. James Brolin, 80, and wife Barbara Streisand, 78, are about to become grandparents again. Daughter-in-law Kathryn Brolin and husband Josh Brolin are having another baby.

James Brolin’s Son & Daughter-in-Law Are Expecting a Second Child

A very pregnant Kathryn Brolin shared a photo on Halloween of her out with their two-year-old daughter. In early October, Daily Mail reported that Brolin was 29 weeks pregnant.

She had a great Halloween costume.

On October 5, she posted about missing her California quarantine pod, and shared a photo with her daughter, Grandma Streisand, and Grandpa Brolin.

Grandpa James Brolin has been involved with a number of Hallmark productions.

James Brolin Playfully Calls 'Royal Hearts' 'The Best Hallmark Movie Ever Made' | AccessJames Brolin chats with Access Live's Kit Hoover and guest co-host Scott Evans about directing and starring in the new Hallmark Channel movie "Royal Hearts." And, stick around to hear James' thoughts on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split. "Royal Hearts" premieres Feb. 24 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel. And see James in "Life in… 2018-02-22T22:30:46Z

In 2018, he starred in Hallmark’s Royal Hearts, where he played Hank Pavlik. In 2014, he joined the cast of When Calls the Heart.

Highlights – "I'll Be Home for Christmas" star James Brolin – Hallmark ChannelIt is Thanksgiving time at Home & Family and today James Brolin is visiting the kitchen to make his famous black bean pudding. He loves preparing it for the holidays, but also says you can enjoy it any time of the year. James also opens up about his new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie, "I'll… 2016-12-02T02:19:08Z

He also starred in I’ll Be Home for Christmas on Hallmark in 2016. He also starred in Christmas with Tucker, a Hallmark Drama movie which re-airs on Saturday, December 12.

Brolin & Streisand Love Being Grandparents

James Brolin and Barbara Streisand have been married for more than 20 years. James Brolin was married twice before Streisand, and had sons Josh and Jess Brolin with his first wife Cameron Agee. He had a daughter, Molly Elizabeth, with Jan Smither, Us Magazine reported. Streisand was married to Elliott Gould and they had a son, Jason Gould. But in 1996, when Brolin and Streisand went on a blind date, the rest was history.

Brolin and Streisand have a blended family and love each other’s children as if they were their own. They are excited to be expecting a new grandchild in the family. When the third grandchild, Westlyn, was born in 2018, James Brolin said that Streisand loved having a young grandchild, People reported. Brolin said: “The minute the kid comes into the room, she just changes into another person. She falls apart,” said James, 79. “And she’s persnickety … the minute the kid comes in, all that just goes out the window. It’s really fabulous to see.”

In April, Streisand shared a sweet photo from when Kathryn and Westlyn shared while social distancing.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule