Hallmark Announces New Christmas Movie for ‘Christmas in July’ Celebration

Hallmark fans are delighted to learn that there will be a brand new Christmas movie premiering in July for the channel’s “Christmas in July” holiday special. The movie stars Warren Christie and Amy Acker.

‘Crashing Through the Snow’ Premieres July 10

Hallmark traditionally premieres one new Christmas movie in July, months before the new Christmas season, and this year is no exception. Hallmark’s Christmas in July movie for 2021 is called “Crashing Through the Snow.” It premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel, ET Online reported.

The movie stars Amy Acker as Maggie and Warren Christie as Sam. Acker recently starred in Hallmark’s hit Christmas movie, “A Nutcracker Christmas.” And Christie starred in Hallmark’s movie with Candace Cameron Bure called “If I Only Had Christmas.”

Also starring in the new movie are Kristian Bruun as Acker’s ex-husband Jeff and Brooke Nevin as Jeff’s new girlfriend, Kate. They invite Maggie to a holiday vacation in Aspen, where they’re joined by Kate’s brother, Sam, ET Online shared.

On his Instagram account, Christie recently shared a photo with Acker in Canada. He wrote: “Getting to spend time with @theamyacker and @geoffmstults in this beautiful backdrop is pretty much as good as it gets. #kananaskis #alberta #happytown #octoberroad”

He also shared this photo one week earlier:

What’s interesting about his first photo is that he includes the October Road hashtag, which is a reference to a short-lived series that both he and Acker were in. Now they’re in a Hallmark movie together.

Here’s the Christmas in July Schedule

Hallmark has numerous themed nights planned for the July season. Here’s a look at the plans for The Hallmark Channel, followed by the plans for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as shared by ET Online and other sources.

The Hallmark Channel Schedule:

Saturday, July 10-Sunday, July: 2020 Movie Marathon

This marathon features the most popular Christmas movies from 2020, concluding with “Crashing Through the Snow.”

Sunday, July 18: Soapy Sunday

This features a marathon of Christmas movies starring Hallmark actors who are also soap stars.

Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25: Christmas Greatest Hits

This marathon includes some of the most popular Hallmark Christmas movies, including “Crown for Christmas” with Danica McKellar on July 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns, and Warren Christie on July 24 at 9 p.m.; “Christmas Under Wraps” with Candace Cameron Bure on July 25 at 7 p.m.; and “The Nine Lives of Christmas” on July 25 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Schedule:

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Christmas in July celebration starts early on June 25. It includes:

Monday, June 28: Blake Shelton Night featuring the “Time for” series of Christmas movies.

Friday, July 2: Holiday Jam Session featuring music-filled movies including “Our Christmas Love Song” at 6 p.m. Eastern, “The Christmas Bow” at 8 p.m., and “Christmas at Graceland” at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 3: Salute to Christmas! marathon saluting military service, including “The Christmas Doctor,” “USS Christmas,” and “Deliver by Christmas” all that Saturday night.

Sunday, July 4: A series of family-featured movies including “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” “Holly & Ivy,” and “The Christmas Ring,” all on Sunday night.

