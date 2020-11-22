How to Watch ‘A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love’ Online

Tonight on Sunday, November 22, at 10 p.m. Eastern, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be premiering A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance First Love, with encores airing throughout the season. This is the third in the Godwink series. If you don’t have cable or prefer to watch the movie online, here’s how you can do so.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch SHOW X streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Meet the Cast

Brooke D’Orsay portrays Margie. In 2018 she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas in Love. She’s best known for playing Paige Collins in Royal Pains. She also has starred on 9JKL, Happy Hour, Gary Unmarried, and Two and a Half Men as Ashton Kutcher’s recurring love interest. She’s also starred in Drop Dead Diva. How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, King’s Ransom, Room 10, and the Hallmark movies June and January and How to Fall in Love.

Sam Page plays Pat. In October he starred with Lacey Chabert in Hallmark’s Christmas in Rome. He also starred in Hallmark’s The Story of Us and My One & Only. At one point, he juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more.

Michele Scarabelli is Lois. Her many credits include Just My Type, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Marry Me at Christmas, Ned and Stacey, Hailey Dean Mystery, Pumpkin Pie Wars, Black Widows, Supernatural, Seven Little Monsters, Shattered Glass, The Last Chapter (Deborah), Living in Fear, Dawson’s Creek, Loss of Faith, American Hero, Diagnosis Murder, Due South, The Colony, Okavango: The Wild Frontier (Jessica), Alien Nation (Susan for 21 episodes), Dallas (Connie Hall), Airwolf (Jo Santini for 24 episodes), and more.

She also starred in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode where she played D’Sora, who fell in love with Data.

Rhys Slack is John. He’s also starred in Upload (Dylan), Christmas Town, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Le loup et le lion.

Knox Hamilton is PJ.

Also starring are:

Zahf Paroo (Scott)

Zenia Marshall (Kelly)

Brenda M. Crichlow (Willa)

Samantha Schimmer (18-year-old Margie)

Cameron Paisley (18-year-old Pat)

Katrina Reynolds (Carmen)

Anita Brown (Casey)

Jag Arneja (Patrick)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule