Josie Bissett on the ‘Difficult Situation’ of ‘Wedding March 6’

Fans of Hallmark’s Wedding March series are about to get the romantic moment they’ve been waiting for all along.

In “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6”, Mick (Jack Wagner) and Olivia (Josie Bissett) are finally tying the knot after giving countless other couples a perfect wedding day at Willow Lake Inn. But it wouldn’t be a Wedding March film unless Mick and Olivia were planning someone else’s wedding in addition to their own.

Caitlyn Stryker and Nathan Witte star as the other couple getting ready to say “I Do” in “Wedding March 6.” Stryker has appeared in several Hallmark films including “Just Add Romance” and “A Valentine’s Match” while Witte was most recently seen in “Sweet Carolina.”

Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner recently opened up about the hurdles their characters face in the film before getting their happily ever after.

Bissett Says Mick and Olivia Face a ‘Difficult Situation’

In an interview with TV Insider, Bissett and Wagner opened up how their characters’ relationship has progressed and what they thought of filming the wedding scene. Bissett also acknowledged that as Olivia and Mick gear up for their special day, their priority is still ensuring a perfect day for their clients at Willow Lake Inn.

Bissett says it’s hard for Mick in “Wedding March 6” because he wants to just focus on giving Olivia the wedding of her dreams. “It put the characters in a difficult situation, but Olivia just rolled with it and always wanted the other couple to have what they wanted,” Bissett told the outlet.

It sounds like Mick and Olivia’s moment on the altar was worth the wait, for the characters and for the viewers. “The wedding scene is just so beautiful and we were just so connected. I literally cried both times I watched it. It was so worth the wait. The characters have really come a long way,” Bissett said.

Wagner hasn’t watched the scene yet, but he has a good feeling about it. ” I just know when we did them (the vows), they were really emotional, and hopefully, it will translate in the performance,” he told TV Insider.

When Does ‘Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6’ Premiere?

The film will premiere on Saturday, August 14 at 9 PM Eastern time on the Hallmark Channel. “My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5” will also air at 1 PM Eastern on August 14. According to the trailer, this will in fact be the final Wedding March movie.

Bissett recently shared a video on Instagram showing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Wagner can be seen playing guitar in the video, so it seems that Mick will be serenading Olivia in the final Wedding March film.

Wagner is a real-life musician. In 1985, his song “All You Need” reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s very fitting that he perform a song in “Wedding March 6” as he played a song for Olivia in the very first film, a song he wrote himself.

Bissett sang with Wagner in the first film although, unlike her co-star, she had never sung on stage before. “The more I did it, the more comfortable I got,” Bissett said in a Hallmark promotional interview.

Maybe Bissett and Wagner will sing together once again in “Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6”!

