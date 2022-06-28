Co-Stars Attend Jack Wagner’s Son’s Funeral to Show Support & Love

Hallmark star Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s son, Harrison, died unexpectedly at the age of 27. Many of his co-stars attended Harrison’s funeral, and they shared how the Wagners are doing after their son’s death.

The Cast of ‘General Hospital’ Attended Harrison Wagner’s Funeral

Many members of the cast of “General Hospital” attended Harrison Wagner’s funeral to show support to Jack and Kristina Wagner, Entertainment Tonight reported. The cast has been surrounding the couple with love and support following the tragedy.

Jack Wagner starred in “General Hospital” as Frisco Jones for 400 episodes from 1983 to 2013. Kristina Wagner still stars in the series as Felicia Scorpio and has appeared in more than 600 episodes, according to IMDb. She also guest-starred in a previous season of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” Jack Wagner still has a leading role in the series.

Nancy Lee Grahn, who stars in “General Hospital,” shared with ET Online that she’s been in touch with Kristina since Harrison’s death: “She is remarkably strong and she’s an exemplary mother. It was very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease. They both handle it very well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she’s doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong.”

Neither Wagner has returned to work, ET Online reported, but Laura Wright, another “General Hospital” star, said “we will be there with open arms” when they do.

Fellow star Cynthia Watros told ET Online: “There’s no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us.”

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina Wagner divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years. Harrison Wagner had worked as a music producer and a DJ in Los Angeles.

Harrison Wagner ‘Lost His Battle with Addiction’

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred,” which means that more tests and studies were needed following the autopsy to determine exactly why he died.

However, the Wagners revealed their son’s cause of death when they set up a scholarship in his honor. The fund was set up on the New Lifehouse Recovery website.

On the scholarship’s home page, the New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction.

The website shared:

Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.

A friend of the Wagners told People that they wanted to do something in their son’s honor while also making a lasting difference in other people’s lives after the tragedy.

The friend told People, “They want to be able to help other people and do something that will make a difference– as well as honor their son, Harrison.”

According to the New Lifehouse Recovery website, anyone interested can donate to the scholarship fund by visiting the Square link here.

The donation page reads: “This scholarship fund is in the memory of Harrison Wagner. He will be forever missed and the time he spent with us will be forever cherished. New Life House is a long-term, age-specific recovery home that has been helping young men get sober since 1985. With a focus on community and deep internal change, New Life House helps men between the ages of 18 and 35 get a second chance.”

