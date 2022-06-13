Jack Wagner’s Son’s Cause of Death Revealed

Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, was found dead on Monday, June 6, at the age of 27. Although the medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death, the family revealed what happened when they set up a scholarship fund in their son’s name.

Harrison Wagner ‘Lost His Battle with Addiction’

Jack and his former wife Kristina Wagner set up a scholarship fund in their son’s name in order to help men who are struggling with addiction. The fund was set up on the New Lifehouse Recovery website.

On the scholarship’s home page, the New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction. Prior to this, no public statements had been made hinting at Harrison’s cause of death.

The website shared:

Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.

The website also noted, “All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House.”

A friend of the Wagners told People that they wanted to do something in their son’s honor while also making a lasting difference in other people’s lives after the tragedy.

The friend told People, “They want to be able to help other people and do something that will make a difference– as well as honor their son, Harrison.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred,” which means that more tests and studies are needed following the autopsy to determine exactly why he died.

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years. Us Weekly reported that Wagner also has a daughter named Carrie and they met for the first time in 2011 when she was 23. Carrie was given up for adoption and raised by a foster family. She found Wagner after hiring a private investigator.

Harrison worked as a music producer and a DJ in Los Angeles.

Friends and followers have been showering the Wagners with support and condolences.

One fan wrote on Kristina Wagner’s Instagram, “I just heard about the loss of your son. So hard to believe this sad news. I’ve been a fan of GH and you and Jack Wagner since 1981. I really feel for you and your family during this difficult time. My condolences to all of you. May God grant you strength. 🙏🙏🙏.”

Another person wrote, “Kristina I am so very sorry for your loss my prayers are with you and your family🙏🏽♥️.”

