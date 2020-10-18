What Jesse Metcalfe Had to Say About His DWTS Elimination

Jesse Metcalfe, star of the hit Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores, had a lot to say about his recent Dancing with the Stars elimination.

Metcalfe was one of the hottest couples on Season 29 of Dancing with Stars. He and his professional dancing partner Sharna Burgess had unmatched chemistry from the moment they stepped on the ballroom floor.

Metcalfe Said He Didn’t Think the Right Choice Was Made, Even Though It Wasn’t One of His Best Dances

But now the couple is no more on Dancing with the Stars, and Metcalfe had a lot to say about the decision that was made on ’80s night on October 12.

In an interview with Us Magazine, Metcalfe acknowledged that his October 12 dance to Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears wasn’t one of his best dances. Metcalfe and Burgess got a score of 19 out of 30. But still, he thought the elimination decision was wrong. He said:

Tonight wasn’t one of my best dances. I’m proud of what I accomplished, but at the same time, I don’t necessarily think the right choice was made. I gotta be honest with you.

Burgess agreed that this wasn’t their best dance, noting: “…We didn’t have our best version of our dance tonight. … And unfortunately, it just happened that way for us.”

Metcalfe Said He Had A Lot More To Give

Metcalfe continued, telling Us Magazine that he had a lot more to give and was disappointed he wouldn’t be able to show that potential. He said:

I knew dance was gonna be difficult for me with zero experience, and the state of my body at 41 years of age, I knew there was gonna be some challenges. I’m happy I made it as far as I did, but I think I had a lot more to give as far as potential is concerned.

Metcalfe said he loved the challenge of the dance. Burgess also told Us Magazine that they had been improving every week. She said she had really been looking forward to the dances that were to come.

Despite the chemistry the two dancers had on the dance floor, they’re not dating. But they’re going to stay friends after the show is over. After the show ended, Metcalfe shared a quote on Instagram. Could it be about his new friendships from Dancing with the Stars?

Burgess is currently single, but Metcalfe is reportedly in a new relationship with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, according to The Daily Mail. He broke up with a former fiancee, Cara Santana, about eight months ago.

