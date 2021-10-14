Lacey Chabert Is Starring in a TV Game Show This Weekend

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is about to make a special appearance on a popular game show. She’ll be a guest on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” with the episode airing on Sunday.

She Said the Guest Appearance Is a ‘Life-Long Dream Come True’

In an Instagram post, Chabert said that her chance to compete on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” was a dream come true.

She wrote: “While being on @celebritywheeloffortune was a life-long dream come true for me, the best part was supporting @newdayfoundation while playing! 🎉Tune in this Sunday 8/7 to see how it all went ;) @ginakellspehn #celebritywheeloffortune”

Her new episode airs on Sunday, October 17, and she said it was “one of my favorite days ever.”

She wrote on Instagram: “#FBF to one of my favorite days ever! It was an honor to spin the wheel on behalf of @newdayfoundation for families 💙 My episode airs Sunday October 17. Don’t worry I won’t let you forget, as I will be posting 900 pictures and videos next week because this day was just so much fun!!!! 😭🤩 #WheelOfFortune #dreamcometrue.”

She also shared on Instagram story who her fellow celebrity co-stars were.

She’s joined by Melissa Joan Hart and Tituss Burgess.

The episode will air on ABC on Sunday, October 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern, according to Chabert’s posts.

Of course, fellow Hallmark stars had to congratulate Chabert on her good fortune.

Jonathan Bennett wrote, “I’d like to buy a vowel.”

Danica McKellar replied, “Love you and your big heart, Lacey!! ❤️”

Chabert told Jacklyn Collier, who was one of the hosts of Hallmark’s podcast Bubbly Sesh, “I was a nervous wreck lol.”

Paul Greene wrote, “Love you girl ❤️.”

Will Kemp wrote, “❤️🙌👏” and Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.”

Debbie Matenopolous wrote, “OMGEEEEEEEE!!!! This would be my dream come true!! Lacey!!!! I cannot wait!!! Seriously this is my favorite thing you’ve ever done!!! 😍”

Lacey Chabert Will Star in a Castle-Themed Christmas Movie

Chabert has been busy. Last year, Chabert starred opposite Will Kemp in “Christmas Waltz,” one of the most successful movies for Hallmark that year, along with “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.” She also starred in “Sweet Carolina” for Hallmark this year, along with a new installment of “The Crossword Mysteries.”

She’s already filmed a new movie for The Hallmark Channel called “Christmas in Castle Hart.” The movie was filmed in Ireland.

The movie also stars Stuart Townsend. His credits include “Grace and Grit,” “Salem” (Dr. Samuel Wainwright), “Elementary,” “Betrayal” (Jack), “A Stranger in Paradise,” “XIII: The Series” (XIII), “Robot Chicken,” “Maggie Hill,” “Chaos Theory,” “Night Stalker” TV series (Carl), “The League of Extraordinary Gentleman” (Dorian Gray), “Queen of the Damned” (Lestat), “Resurrection Man,” and more.

Chabert wrote on Instagram about starring with Townsend: “So excited that I can finally share what I’ve been working on this past month. We traveled to Ireland to film ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ to bring you some Christmas cheer on @hallmarkchannel this holiday season! I’m honored to be a part of #CountdowntoChristmas ❤️ I had so much fun working alongside @stuarttownsend and the rest of the amazing cast. I’ll share more soon! 🎄🏰❤️ #christmasmovies.”

