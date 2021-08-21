Luke Macfarlane Starring in New Hallmark Christmas Movie This Year

Fans of Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane are delighted to learn that he will be starring in another Hallmark Christmas movie this year. And much like last year’s “Chateau Christmas,” this new movie will also be music-focused.

He’ll Be Starring Opposite Heather Hemmens

Macfarlane will be starring opposite Heather Hemmens, who is currently starring as Maria in “Roswell, New Mexico.” The movie will be called “Christmas in My Heart,” ET Online reported, and it will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this year.

Hemmens will play concert violinist Beth, and Macfarlane will portray Seth, a country music star. Macfarlane is a classically trained cellist, he told TV Goodness, and he played his cello a lot during his quarantine before filming “Chateau Christmas.”

In the new movie, Beth’s mother recently died and she’s struggling to continue her career. Sean, meanwhile, is also struggling after his wife’s death. He just can’t bring himself to create any new music. According to ET Online, Sean and Beth first meet when Beth encounters his daughter Katie (portrayed by Maria Nash) who’s a promising violinist. Katie encourages her dad to hire Beth as her tutor, which helps Beth and Sean slowly get to know each other better.

The movie was directed by Pat Kiely and the script was written by Liz Storm, Jamie Pachino, and Shari Sharpe.

Hemmens’ previous credits include “Roswell, New Mexico” (Maria), “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” (Stacy), “Love, Take Two,” “If Loving You Is Wrong” (Marcie), “Yellowstone” (Melody), “The Vampire Diaries,” “Hellcats” (Alice), “Road to the Altar,” and more.

The Movie Was Originally Called ‘Love Song for Noel’

According to the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, the movie was originally called “Love Song for Noelle.” The movie was filmed in Quebec in May.

Another record for instantly making my post obsolete. LOVE SONG FOR NOEL is now CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART and stars Heather Hemmens and Luke Macfarlane.https://t.co/A5IeJ5Vk17 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 20, 2021

Macfarlane Is Also Starring in a Netflix Christmas Movie

In addition to his Hallmark movie, Macfarlane will also be starring in a Netflix Christmas movie this year called “Single All the Way.”

This is a gay holiday rom-com directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and starring Macfarlane, Michael Urie, and Philemon Chambers, Variety reported. The supporting cast will include Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Barry Bostwick, and Kathy Najimy.

The synopsis shared by Variety reads: “Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Macfarlane), the plan goes awry.”

This movie was also filmed in Quebec.

The movie will be part of Netflix’s 2021 holiday lineup, which also includes “A Boy Called Christmas,” “A Castle for Christmas,” and “The Princess Switch 3.”

Macfarlane has also been cast to star opposite Billy Eichner in a rom-com movie called “Bros.” that is being made by Universal, Deadline reported. This movie is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on August 22, 2022.

Macfarlane has starred in numerous Hallmark movies. His numerous previous credits include “Taking a Shot at Love,” “Chateau Christmas,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen,” “Killjoys” (D’avin), “Just Add Romance,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” “Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle,” “The Night Shift” (Rick), “Mercy Street” (Chaplain Hopkins), “The Mistletoe Promise,” “Supergirl,” Satisfaction” (Jason), “Brothers & Sisters” (Scotty), “Over There,” and more.

