Luke Perry Missed By 90210 Star Who Calls Losing Him “The Worst”

A 90210 star has opened up about how much he still misses Luke Perry. Perry’s unexpected death from a stroke in 2019 left his family, friends, and colleagues devastated. Perry had a leading role on Riverdale and had recently starred in a Hallmark movie, Love & Paradise, just three years earlier in 2016.

Ian Ziering Shared a Photo with Luke Perry on Perry’s Birthday

Ian Ziering, who starred as Steve Sanders on 90210, still misses his co-star. On October 11, he posted a message on Instagram in honor of what would have been Perry’s 54th birthday.

Ziering wrote: “All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP.”

Perry was only 52 when he died. He was surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Ay Coder, and other close friends and family members when he passed away in a Burbank hospital. He was taken to a hospital after suffering a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks home. When paramedics arrived, he was still responsive and talking, but his condition quickly deteriorated.

He Still Thinks About Perry & Misses Their Phone Calls

In an interview with Extra TV, Ziering opened up more about how much he misses his friend and co-star. He told Jenn Lahmers of Extra that he missed his phone calls with Perry. “It’s the worst.”

He said:

I knew Luke since I was 17 years old… When you lose anybody, especially a loved one like that… His phone number is still in my contact list. When I am scrolling, sometimes I will see it… Moments when he comes to mind, I like to believe those are moments when people who have passed are thinking of you. This was just a day I was consciously thinking of him… He is still very much a big part of my life. I miss his phone calls… I lost a brother. It’s the worst.”

Luke Perry Starred in 6 Hallmark Movies

Goodnight For Justice: Queen Of HeartsLuke Perry returns to deal justice in the untamed west in the World Premiere of "Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts," a Hallmark Movie Channel Original Saturday, January 26 (8p.m. ET/PT, 7C). Ricky Schroder ("NYPD Blue") and Katharine Isabelle ("Endgame") co-star with Perry who reprises his role as circuit judge John Goodnight, an honorable man… 2013-01-21T18:43:47Z

Perry starred in six Hallmark movies during his career. When he died, The Hallmark Channel shared a photo remembering his last Hallmark movie, Love & Paradise.

His first movie with Hallmark was The Gunfighter’s Pledge, about a man trying to right the wrongs committed when he accidentally killed an innocent man. That movie was filmed in 2008.

Then in 2011, he starred in Hallmark’s Goodnight for Justice, which co-starred Jason Priestly. The movie was the first in a trilogy where Perry played John Goodnight. This was another western-themed movie. He also starred in Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man and Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts.

Perry also appeared in the movie Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise in 2015 on The Hallmark Channel.

