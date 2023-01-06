The Real-Life Stories That Inspired the Twist in ‘Hanukkah on Rye’

Hallmark viewers loved “Hanukkah on Rye,” the last movie in Hallmark’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas lineup. The movie starred Yael Grobglas from “Jane the Virgin” and Jeremy Jordan from “Supergirl.” What many viewers didn’t know is that the witty comedy’s big twist was inspired by real life.

Warning: There will be plot spoilers in this article.

Real-Life Stories Became the Heart & Soul of the Movie

“Hanukkah on Rye” included a realistic portrayal of Jewish families, which was inspired greatly by the screenwriter’s and a Hallmark vice president’s own family histories.

Julie Sherman Wolfe told Kveller that she was in New York City researching for “A Holiday Spectacular” (which she also wrote) when she came up with the idea for the movie. Wolfe has written more than 20 scripts for Hallmark.

She said that Liz Yost, SVP of Original Programming for Hallmark, asked if she had any ideas for a Hanukkah movie. The two then began talking about their family histories, including family members who traveled from Poland and Russia to the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

“Liz sent me an incredible letter written by her grandmother Bessie, about her own journey to Ellis Island on the S.S. Rotterdam in 1914,” Wolfe told Kveller. “Bessie wrote about making friends her age on the ship, and that was the missing piece to the puzzle (and where the ‘twist’ at the end came from!). Our family histories were merged together and became the heart and soul of ‘Hanukkah on Rye.'”

Wolfe added that the idea for a West Coast Jewish deli in the movie was inspired by her mom’s family. She said there weren’t any deli owners in her family, but “they had the same work ethic and desire to find success in America!”

The Bagel Topping & Rudolph Song Were Also Inspired By Her Own Life

She added that the bagel topping scene “is basically verbatim from a conversation I had with my husband probably 20 years ago. We still fight about the proper order of toppings.”

Wolfe also told Kveller that the joke about a “Hanukkah song to the tune of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was based on a silly song she wrote for her cousin when they were only 12 years old.

“We called it ‘Reuben the Red-Head Rabbi’ and… let’s never speak of it again,” Wolfe joked.

On Twitter, Wolfe shared another family story, writing: “‘Surah’ was my great-great-grandmother’s name, and she did, in fact, change it to “Sara” at Ellis Island in 1917.”

The movie has gotten high praise from viewers.

One viewer wrote that it was “one of the better Hallmark movies my Wife made me watch this year.” And Wolfe replied, “That’s a win for me!”

One viewer wrote, ” it is hands down the best holiday movie I’ve watched this year. I learned so much but it also had me feeling mushy! SO beautifully written. Thank you so much :’)”

To which Wolfe replied, “Oh my gosh, thank you so much! That really means a lot to me!”

