How Fans Can Stay at Hallmark’s Romantic ‘One Royal Holiday’ Inn

Hallmark’s newest movie, One Royal Holiday, is already a big hit among fans. But did you know that you can stay at the romantic inn featured in the movie? The movie was filmed in Connecticut and there are two inns that you can stay at if you want to recapture that Hallmark feeling.

The Inn at Woodstock Hill

This beautiful bed and breakfast inn is on 19 acres and has 21 rooms. It’s located at 94 Plaine Hill Road in Woodstock, Connecticut, and has private bathrooms, A/C, televisions, working fireplaces, and more. It’s registered on the National Register of Historic Places. The inn is near Putnam in Connecticut and features breathtaking scenery that makes it a popular choice for weddings and receptions.

The inn has a restaurant that currently requires reservations for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays only. You can also order a Thanksgiving dinner to-go from the inn.

One viewer shared that the Woodstock Inn was called the Kentsbury Inn in the movie.

The main house has 18 guest rooms, eight with gas fireplaces. It also has a cottage with three bedrooms, each with a private bath. Rooms come with complimentary breakfast.

The inn’s website notes: “The Inn’s main house, originally constructed in 1816 by John Truesdell for William Bowen, has undergone a number of reconstructions, renovations, and additions over the years. As it appears today, the massive clapboard house has a steeply pitched hip roof, and dormers on all faces… William Bowen, for whom the 1816 house was built, was a descendant of Henry Bowen, one of the thirteen “Goers” who settled Woodstock in 1686, and was the grandfather of Henry C. Bowen who built nearby Roseland Cottage. William Bowen was, in his own right, a selectman of Woodstock, a founder of Woodstock Academy, a tavern keeper (see the Asa Bishop Tavern), and the town’s first postmaster.”

The cottage was built in 1900 and renovated in 1987.

After the 1980s, the buildings and main land were sold to investors who turned them into a bed and breakfast. The majority of the farmland is still owned by the Bowen family.

The Mansion at Bald Hill

The Mansion at Bald Hill was another filming location for the movie and also served some of the Kentsbury Inn locations. The Mansion shared a post on Facebook, showing a Kentsbury sign on the property.

It’s a historic landmark that’s now a restaurant and bed and breakfast in northeastern Connecticut. It’s currently open for indoor dining and has been certified under state reopening guidelines, the website notes. Patio dining is closed until spring 2021. Reservations are recommended because seating is capped at 50% capacity. They’re also serving Thanksgiving meals this year.

You can rent beautiful rooms at this bed and breakfast, including rooms with king- or queen-sized beds and beautiful views.

It was the original home of Roxanna Wentworth Bowen, heiress of the Pullman Train. It’s 90 acres with English gardens and stone walls.

The castle you see in the movie was also filmed in Connecticut. It’s a privately-owned location in Woodstock, Courant reported.

The castle was built in the early 2000s, according to the popular Hallmark Twitter account, Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing!

It’s sometimes known as the Chrismark Castle.

It’s beautiful.

In fact, in 2014 the castle was being sold for $45 million, Connecticut Magazine reported. It’s an eight-bedroom, 18,777-square-foot home on 75 acres with a 30-acre lake. Christopher Mark built the castle and completed construction in 2009.

