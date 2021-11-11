Hallmark Releases First Trailer for ‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’

The Hallmark Channel has finally released the first trailer for what might just be one of the channel’s most anticipated Christmas movies of the 2021 season. The trailer for “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” — the sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas” — is here.

The Director Share the Trailer on Social Media

You can watch the trailer embedded above or on Vimeo here. The movie’s director, David Winning, announced the trailer on social media. He also posted the trailer on Vimeo on November 10.

He wrote: “TRAILER IS OUT! COMING SOON: NINE KITTENS! November 25 from Hallmark Channel USA.”

The trailer is also posted on The Hallmark Channel’s website here.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”

The trailer showcases some of those adorable kittens who are the centerpiece of the new movie.

Sustad Has Been Talking About This Movie Since Last Year

Kimberley Sustad, who stars in the movie, has been talking about a sequel since last year.

She told My Devotional Thoughts in an interview: “Well, I’ve already dropped that a sequel of ‘Nine Lives of Christmas’ is coming. That’s happening. That’s a pretty big one. I think if everything goes well, we’ll see if we’re able to film that this fall so that it can be out this Christmas. We don’t know, but I think we’d like to try…”

Star #KimberleySustad is on the pod for our @hallmarkchannel #NineLivesofChristmas 😻recap including a very special announcement! 🚨Hint, Hint, we think you don't want to miss this one, #Hallmarkies. 🚨 Listen: https://t.co/jb54e4vUBb or any podcast app pic.twitter.com/KojrCmmtaY — Hallmark Channels’ Bubbly Sesh Podcast🎧🎙 (@thebubblysesh) July 6, 2020

In July 2020, Sustad shared with The Bubbly Sesh podcast that she was already working on the sequel.

Sustad said: “‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ sequel is underway, in development, and it’s looking good. … We’re very excited. I’m really excited to put that character back on. Obviously, we’ve had some apprehension because of how popular it is, and Hallmark is very aware of it. … And I love that there’s been a lot of time in between. But it’s also nervewracking because there’s a lot of build-up. But no matter what, I think it will be very nostalgic and in the true manner of the voice and the feeling of that movie. It’ll just be us…”

The Movie Premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving Night

The sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas” premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Thanksgiving night: Thursday, November 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison.

But don't worry guys. I'm guessing there's still hope. And kittens! Maybe even nine of them. 😜 Also, kudos to Kimberly Sustad, who helped develop this, and Hallmark, for not just doing another "in this one we show you the wedding, because they've been dating whole time" sequel. pic.twitter.com/MwMxG21O8B — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 12, 2021

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, which frequently reports accurate updates on Hallmark movies, shared on Twitter that Sustad and Routh will returning in the roles of Marilee and Zachary, but between this movie and the first one, their characters didn’t enjoy the happily ever after that fans expected. The account also noted that this movie looks really good because it’s not the typical plotline where everything went perfectly and now the couple is only planning their wedding.

According to IMDb, the movie also stars Nathan Witte, Stephanie Bennett, Robyn Bradley, Carey Feehan, Victoria Dunsmore, Helenna Santos, Sarah Hayward, Vince Song, Leo James Routh, Linda McMillan, and Zoraida Gomez.

Animal trainer Connie Rusgen shared photos of some of the kittens in the movie. This one is Calvin.

“He’s a keeper,” Rusgen wrote. She later commented, “l love the little guy – he had a lot of character.”

Here’s a photo of Calvin exploring Mill Lake. She said he was watching the ducks in Abbotsford.

She also commented that all nine kittens in the movie have been adopted.

Winning shared a video of “Blitzen the Kitten,” and in the video commented that he was the last of the kittens to be adopted. However, he didn’t mention in the video whether Blitzen is also one of the kittens starring in the movie.

