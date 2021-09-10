Tyler Hynes Filming New Christmas Movie With ‘One Tree Hill’ Star

Tyler Hynes’ new Hallmark movie is premiering on September 11, and he’s already filming another movie for Hallmark that’s premiering this Christmas. His new movie, which he’s filming with “One Tree Hill” star Bethany Joy Lenz, is called “An Unexpected Christmas.”

The Movie Is About a Couple Who Pretends They’re Still Together for Christmas

Hynes stars as Jamie and Lenz stars as Emily in this holiday film about a couple who pretends they’re still together for the sake of family get-togethers.

The synopsis reads:

Jamie (Hynes) hasn’t told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Lenz) broke up. After an inopportune run-in with Emily at the train station in his hometown, Jamie convinces her to pretend they’re still a couple to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. Jamie and Emily engage in a week-long ruse of participating in his family’s holiday activities together. While they’re stuck in his family’s home, the pair discovers their relationship might still have some potential, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.

Michael Robison is directing this movie, which is written by Paul Campbell.

Lenz has previously starred in “Five Star Christmas,” “Just My Type,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Pearson” (Keri), “Bottled with Love,” “Poinsettias for Christmas,” “Snowed-Inn Christmas,” “Colony” (Morgan), “Agents of SHIELD,” “Dexter” (Cassie), “One Tree Hill” (Haley), “Guiding Light” (Michelle Bauer), and more.

Tyler Hynes’ fall movie, “Roadhouse Romance,” is premiering on September 11. His many other credits include “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “Letterkenny” (Dierks), “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Hotwired in Suburbia,” “Wedding March 5,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter in Vail,” “UnREAL” (Billy), “Deadly Double Cross,” “19-2” (Vince), “Saving Hope” (Luke), “Heartland,” “Warehouse 13” (Joshua), “The Firm” (Patrick,) “Valemont” (Gabriel), “15/Love” (Nate), “Amazon” (Will), and more.

Lenz & Hynes Have Been Sharing Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Both Lenz and Hynes have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments for the movie that’s filming in Canada. Hynes shared a video of Christmas decorations on set in one of his Instagram stories.

He shared another behind-the-scenes video too:

Lenz shared this photo of Vancouver and wrote: “Beautiful, lucky days.”

She also shared this photo:

And she labeled this one, “Early Christmas Day 3.”

It looks like they have some beautiful decorations for the holiday theme. Hynes shared this photo of Lenz in front of a Christmas tree.

Hallmark's AN UNEXPECTED CHRISTMAS, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes.

On August 26, she shared that she was on her way to Vancouver.

"It's time for a new Christmas movie."

Hynes Is Starring in a Fall Movie Premiering September 11

On Saturday, September 11, Hynes is starring in a movie called “Roadhouse Romance” opposite Lauren Alaina. Alaina is a country music star who has had three Number One singles in just three years along with many award nominations. In 2017 she was named ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year and CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year. She’s appeared on “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” and more.

The movie synopsis reads: “Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.”

