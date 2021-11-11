Danica McKellar Shares Veterans Day Tribute to Brother in the Army

For Veterans Day 2021, Hallmark and GAC Family star Danica McKellar shared a tribute to her younger brother, who was deployed last year in the Army.

Christopher McKellar Served in Kuwait

Last year, Christopher McKellar served in Kuwait in the Army.

McKellar wrote on Twitter: “Happy Veteran’s Day to all who have served, including my brother Christopher who served in Kuwait last year. Not all come back safe as he did. Let us all take a moment to close our eyes in gratitude and pledge to honor their sacrifices by being the best citizens we can be. 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲”

She’s spoken proudly about her brother before. Last year he was serving in Kuwait on Veterans Day.

She wrote on Facebook at the time, “This Veterans Day is very personal for me this year… that’s my little brother! Among the former and current military we honor today is my brother, Christopher Scripps McKellar Jr, who proudly serves in Kuwait, having been deployed last month for the first time. I’m so proud of him, and incredibly grateful to all the brave men and women who have served or are serving around the world, keeping us all a little safer. Let’s all say a prayer for *their* continued safety, and make sure they know how much we all appreciate them! ”

Christopher McKellar’s deployment was his very first military deployment, she shared.

According to IMDb, McKellar has three siblings: Christopher, Connor, and Crystal. Crystal made occasional appearances on “The Wonder Years” and had competed against Danica for the role of Winnie. In 1999, Crystal graduated Magna Cum Laude from Yale, according to her IMDb page, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 2003. She’s now a lawyer and is the founder of Anathem Ventures, according to her Twitter bio.

Crystal indicated on Twitter that she’s not really interested in doing Hallmark movies like her sister. In October 2019, when Danica McKellar tweeted about her sister, a fan told Crystal: “This is wonderful, you two are so pretty, maybe you will land on Hallmark also Crystal.”

Crystal was quick to tweet back: “Thanks so much! I love watching @danicamckellar on Hallmark, and am so excited for the one she is filming now. @hallmarkchannel I am focused on investing in innovative tech companies that improve our world. I’ll be tweeting about some of them soon!”

Danica McKellar Starred in a Military-Themed Hallmark Movie





In August 2020, McKellar starred in a military-themed movie, “Love and Sunshine.” According to IMDB, the movie was filmed in many parts of Canada, including Victoria, British Columbia; Beaver Lake; and the Victoria International Airport. She starred opposite Mark Deklin.

Deklin said that he was careful to present his role in the movie as accurately as possible.

He told TV Goodness: ” I want [military personnel] to like the way I’m representing them. Danica became very protective of my character, which is, in some ways, typical of who she is. She’s a very generous person. And she was a pal to me. If something came up in the script that was out of character for Jake, or didn’t have the utmost integrity, she was really quick to say, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that.'”

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Ally Craig has been fostering retired military dog, Sunshine, as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when Sunshine’s military partner, Jake Terry, returns to claim the dog.”

