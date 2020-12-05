How to Watch ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing’ Online

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing is the fourth installment in Hallmark’s Christmas in Evergreen series. The movie premieres Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season. If you don’t have access to cable or a TV and still want to watch the movie, there are many ways you can watch Christmas in Evergreen 4 online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch Christmas in Evergreen 4 streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Christmas in Evergreen’ Preview

Preview – Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for "Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing" starring Holly Robinson Peete and Rukiya Bernard. 2020-11-24T22:53:13Z

Hallmark’s official synopsis for Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing reads: “As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot. Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, Ashley Williams and Barbara Niven.”

Jacquelyn Renner is the executive producer and Charles Cooper is the movie’s producer. Linda-Lisa Hayter directed the movie, and the script was written by Zac Hug and Shari Sharpe.

Hallmark’s official description in its press release for the movie reads: “As we return to Evergreen for the fourth installment, wedding preparations are underway for beloved mayor Michelle (Peete) and her fiancé Thomas (Lawrence). With Thomas out of town for work and only able to plan long distance, Michelle must juggle her priorities and decides to hire her friend, and sister-in-law-to-be, Hannah (Bernard) to take over responsibilities on Evergreen’s soon to launch Christmas Museum. Michelle must also process an unexpected bit of family news when her sister Sonya (Marci T. House, ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’) comes to town for the festivities. One of Evergreen’s most dependable residents, known for helping out anyone who asks, Hannah is thrilled when she’s given the opportunity to take over the museum and carve out a project of her own. The project isn’t without its challenges and when things don’t quite turn out as planned, the town of Evergreen shows there is more than one way to be there for each other at Christmas.”

Rukiya Bernard announced in mid-October that she and Antonio Cayonne will be portraying the leads this year. This is Bernard’s first lead role in a Hallmark movie.

Bernard wrote on Instagram:

I’m a lead in a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie!!! I wanted to say something profound about reaching this point in my career, but words escaped me. So now, here we go: For years I’ve had the support of many #hallmarkies and fans wondering when I’d get my turn to lead a love story. As a dark skin Black actress who’s rocked braids or natural hair her whole career, rarely seeing other people who look like me on screen, I can’t stress how important #representationmatters when you want your dreams to come true. In paying it forward, I hope my simply being in this movie will be one small nudge to help some young up and coming actress who looks like me believe that it’s possible for her too. And if she/he/they don’t see themselves in me maybe they’ll see themselves in one of the 5 other BIPOC characters featured in this diverse and inclusive #Christmas story. I’d be remiss to not say, @hollyrpeete you’ve been this inspiration of possibility for me well before we met four years ago on #CIE1 To share the screen has been a dream come true. @antoniocayonne LET’S GET THIS!!! #ChristmasInEvergreen 4 day 1 in the can. #loveisintheair

Cayonne also wrote about how excited he was to have a lead role. He wrote: “I booked a Lead Role. I booked a Lead! On Tuesday, we start shooting Christmas in Evergreen 4 and for the first time I am the main storyline. As my friend put it yesterday, I’ve leveled up. And younger me needs to hear that this is possible, that hard work pays off, and that we belong. The lead story in a @hallmarkchannel movie that features 2 BIPOC actors in a diverse town set in anywhere USA. That’s HUGE! Representation Matters… This is beyond exciting. This is empowering. This is game changing for my belief system.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule