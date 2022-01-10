Hallmark Airing Special ‘When Calls the Heart’ Event on February 27

Although the new season of “When Calls the Heart” is debuting on March 6, Hallmark has had February 27 marked on its website, even after the premiere announcement was made. This left fans with a lot of questions. Crown Media shared with Heavy what’s taking place on the channel in February.

A Sneak Peek of Season 9 Will Air on February 27

The Hallmark Channel’s website hasn’t yet been updated with a new poster for season 8. However, it proudly displays March 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central as the premiere date for season 9. Under Showtimes, however, the site still lists the first event as happening on February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

A representative for Crown Media told Heavy that there’s a reason the date is still listed on the webpage for “When Calls the Heart.” Hallmark is currently planning to air a sneak peek of season 9 on February 27. More details, such as whether or not this will include more sneak peeks than previously revealed, if the sneak peeks will be shared during a movie or not, and how long the event will take place, are not yet known.

Hallmark has a few things beyond this planned before the show’s new season premieres. On the Hallmark Drama channel, there will be a season 7 marathon on February 27. Then on March 6, Hallmark Drama will air a season 8 marathon to help fans get ready for the new season.

Heavy had previously reported that Hallmark’s website was updated to show the February 27 date on When Calls the Heart’s webpage, even after promotions had said the first air date would be in March. At the time, fans were confused about the conflict, but now we know why the February date was added.

Hallmark Has Already Shared a Number of Sneak Peeks for the New Season

“Hearties,” as “When Calls the Heart” fans are called, have already enjoyed a number of sneak peeks looking into what’s planned for season 9.

Some of those scenes indicate that we’ll enjoy more scenes with Elizabeth’s students.

The actors portraying the Canfields shared another sneak peek here, showing a glimpse into the Canfields’ lives for the upcoming season.

You can also see sneak peeks featuring Lee and Rosemary in Heavy’s story here.

Sneak peeks about Nathan’s new mustache are in Heavy’s story here, along with a sneak peek about a new woman who caught Nathan’s attention in a story here.

And videos hinting at the growing romance between Lucas and Elizabeth are in Heavy’s story here.

The new season will be 12 episodes long.

While the show typically premieres in February, co-creator Brian Bird explained that the season 9 premiere was delayed so fans wouldn’t have to choose between watching “When Calls the Heart” and the Winter Olympics live.

Bird wrote, in part: “Some of you have asked about the push from February to March, so I wanted to let you know that the Hallmark Channel took great care with deciding on a perfect time to launch the new season for a very good reason: We want Season 9 to distinguish itself in the TV landscape at a time when #Hearties can watch the new episodes without having to choose between Hope Valley and the wonderful Winter Olympics (or being assaulted by Season 11 of the zombies running amok and messing up the world 😉). Bottom line… this push is for you #Hearties because you are the reason for the season… 9.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup