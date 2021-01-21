Hammerhead Shark on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 1/20/2021

The Masked Dancer‘s Group A performers took the stage for the first time since the premiere for January 20’s new episode. One of those Group A competitors was the Hammerhead Shark.

Episode 4 offered a new dance and clues to influence the panelists’ guesses about the Hammerhead Shark’s true celebrity identity. Read on for what we learned, and what we know so far.

Hammerhead Shark on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

When the Hammerhead took the stage for the first time during the premiere, the panelists that his figure seems “athletic” and “buff.”

Some visual clues that stuck out during the Hammerhead’s first video clue package were a bullet, a cup of “Joe,” burger, a painting, a timer, and a gold medal. Water and swimming were major themes for the clue package. During the Hammerhead’s first dance on stage, some props were a pool, beach volleyball, goggles, and a rubber duck pool float.

Hammerhead said, “I’m a workaholic, but things have never come easily to me.” He said he had “early fame” that didn’t fulfill him the way he thought it would, revealing that he “departed from who I was and shifted to who I thought everyone wanted me to be. I realized I just wasn’t happy.”

Hammerhead said that when he’s at a party, “I get everybody lit.”

The Hammerhead Shark’s first “word up” clue was “dramatic.”

‘The Masked Dancer’ Hammerhead Shark Guesses

After Hammerhead sang “Backstreet’s Back” by the Backstreet Boys for his premiere performance, the panelists wondered if it might be Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Joe Jonas, or Zac Efron.

