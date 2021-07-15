New Video Shows Ben & Erin Napier’s Daughter Months Following Injury

On top of starring on the HGTV series “Home Town,” Erin and Ben Napier are parents to two young children named Helen, 3, and Mae, 2 months. According to Pop Culture, their eldest daughter was injured at the beginning of the year. Erin let fans know in a January Instagram post that “[a] fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when [Helen] stepped wrong at the end of a slide.“

About a week following the incident, her mother gave followers more insight into the severity of her injury on Instagram. In a post, uploaded on January 26, Erin disclosed that her daughter underwent “a procedure with general anesthesia,” so that doctors could “rebreak and [reset] her leg bones.” The HGTV star stated Dr. John Kosko, a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist, “worked a miracle for Helen.”

Helen Recently Showed Off Her Dance Moves

Pop Culture noted that despite having a relatively severe injury, the three-year-old seems fully recovered. Erin uploaded a brief clip featuring her child showing off her dance moves with full use of both her legs. The song “Give a Little” by Maggie Rogers can be heard in the background. In the caption of the July 5 Instagram post, Erin noted that Helen enjoyed some music as they were “[w]atching the cupcakes [they] just made rise in the oven.”

Many commenters shared they were relieved that Helen no longer has an injured leg.

“So glad her leg has healed so that she can dance again,” commented a follower.

“Nothing better than dancing in the kitchen! And so glad her leg had mended,” shared a different commenter.

In the Instagram video, Helen is facing away from the camera. This appears to be purposeful, as Erin has made it a point to limit her presence on social media platforms.

Erin Discussed Limiting Her Daughter’s Social Media Presence in January

People Magazine reported in January 2021 that Erin discussed her and her husband’s reasoning behind only sharing images of Helen where she can not be easily identifiable. The television personality used Instagram Stories to reveal the reason they “hide her face.” She stated that she does not appreciate it when “millions of people pick apart an image of [her] baby’s face.” Erin went on to say that “it’s an awful feeling to see a photo of your child used to promote some sort of overseas kids clothing company.” She also noted that strangers have approached Helen in public, which she finds upsetting.

“It’s unsettling when strangers visiting Laurel to see our Home Town (thank y’all for doing that, btw) see her out with a grandmother and reach out to embrace her when she doesn’t know them,” wrote Erin. “We are the protectors of her image. Without Helen, our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her. But her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it’s okay to share, no one else’s. That’s our personal choice, and it’s not the same for everyone. We love and appreciate everyone who supports the show but Helen doesn’t owe anyone anything.”

