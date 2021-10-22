Ben Napier’s Spinoff Gets a Premiere Date

Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” are two of the most likable and beloved stars on the network we are all obsessed with. Who hasn’t considered moving to Laurel, Mississippi (at least briefly or part-time) to have the chance to have the Napiers renovate your home and, even more importantly, to become their BFF?

The good news is we’re getting an extra helping of Ben Napier over the holidays. Season 2 of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” has been given a premiere date.

‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Premieres on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Ben Napier’s second season of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” is arriving on Discovery+ just in time to ward off the post-Christmas blues. People revealed that the show premieres on the streaming service on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 10 p.m. Ben will team up with celebrity guests in his Laurel, Mississippi workshop to create one-of-a-kind woodworking projects. Those projects are then donated to a good cause, Today revealed.

During season two of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” Ben will welcome “Deadliest Catch’s” Captain Sig and his daughter Mandy Hansen, “Design Star: Next Gen’s” Allison Holker Boss and her husband, resident DJ on “Ellen,” Stephen “tWitch Boss,” among other special guests, People reported.

Season 1 of “Ben’s Workshop” had just four episodes, but Deadline broke the exciting news that Discovery+ gave season 2 a 10 episode order. You’ll have to tune into “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” to find out who the celebrity guests on the other eight episodes are.

Ben’s Workshop Was Created Because Twitter Demanded It

In an interview with Today, Ben Napier revealed how “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” was created. He said, “It actually finally came to fruition through Twitter. Every time our show would air, people would be live-tweeting and would say, ‘Ben needs to create a woodworking show.’ Every time I saw one of those tweets, I would retweet it and tag the networks. It was sort of like I was using fans on Twitter to grow an audience for this show that didn’t exist yet.”

In a statement to Deadline, Ben said, “I’ve always loved the bigger projects we do for “Home Town” because Erin and I help make a difference for homeowners and for entire neighborhoods.” He went on to specify how “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” is different, saying, “Now I have the added bonus of sharing more of my passion on “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop.” Showcasing the patience and detail that goes into woodworking with fans who wanted to see more of that process is a dream come true.”

Ben describes his spinoff show as “‘The New Yankee Workshop’ meets ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,'” in an Instagram post. Ben definitely brings heart and soul to his work … and a whole lot of dad jokes, too, such as in this HGTV video on Facebook when he fell through the rotting floor of a renovation and remarked on how cool the air below was. “…instead of ventilation, it’s Ben-tilation.” Erin Napier remarked, “Um, yeah dad joke.”

You have time to catch up on season 1 of “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop,” which featured country singer Chris Lane, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, astronaut Scott Kelly and comedian Loni Love. It’s streaming on Amazon Prime right now.