How Dave & Jenny Marrs Gave Back to a Young Cancer Survivor

A young cancer survivor in Tulsa, Oklahoma has a new playhouse, in part thanks to Dave and Jenny Marrs. The HGTV stars joined an annual effort to build a playhouse for St. Jude patients.

“Words fail me for how to describe days like today,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “A real life hero named Jay [Cobb] asked our family to be a small part of this incredible thing he quietly and faithfully does in his community. Each year, he and his friends stay up all night and build a playhouse in 24 hours for a child who has walked the hardest and cruelest road a child can walk: battling childhood cancer.”

Cobb explained on his fundraising page that he was treated for Burkitt’s Lymphoma at St. Jude in the early 1980s. Now he raises money for the hospital and gives back to its local patients.

“You just want to give everything to these kids and these families because everything was given to you,” Cobb told Fox 23.

The Marrs were joined by their five children: twins Nathan and Ben, 11, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 2. “I pray every Sunday is as full with community, caring, and hope as today was for our family,” Dave added.

This Year’s Playhouse Recipient Received a ‘Western-Type Town Building’

This year’s recipient was Levi Kline. As Dave wrote on Instagram, Kline just left St. Jude, “where he has been battling leukemia for the last two years and has been declared cancer free!!!!!”

In a marathon building effort, the playhouse was built from “noon on Saturday until noon on Sunday,” reported Fox 23.

“If you could just imagine a little kind of western-type town building, that’s what this looks like,” Cobb told the outlet. “I’d sent the idea over to their family and he just loves it … We’ve got some donations of old lanterns and wagon wheels, and we’ve got some special things coming that we hope will make it a really special thing for Levi.”

Cobb shared an update on Instagram. “This really made my heart swell and eyes water this morning,” he captioned a photo of the final playhouse. “Levi’s mom Jennifer said he packs a bag, grabs his nerf gun, and he and his sister Allie go out to his outpost.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ To Return for Season 4 in Fall 2022

Dave and Jenny rose to fame renovating historic homes in and around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas on “Fixer to Fabulous.” On May 19, 2022, HGTV announced the series will return for a fourth season in late fall 2022.

“Thank you all for always supporting, encouraging and watching,” Jenny captioned a video of the cast and crew. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it truly is an honor for us to be invited into your living rooms each week. We are immensely grateful and don’t take a second of this wild ride for granted!”

The upcoming season will feature 16 new episodes, with filming already underway. The “Rock the Block” alum added, “We filmed the first reveal of the season yesterday.”

