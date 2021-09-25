Erin Napier Shares Sweet Message for Husband Ben’s Birthday

Ben Napier is 38 years old. His wife, Erin, took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone.

“We’ve spent 16 of your 38 birthdays together, and I’m thankful for every one of them, that we had the luck of growing up together,” she captioned a slideshow of photos.

The HGTV stars, who met in college, have been married since November 22, 2008. They share daughters Helen and Mae.

She continued, “Your girls all love you more than pancakes and Elvis. Happy birthday, Big Ben.”

The slideshow included baby pictures of the “Home Town” host and photos from throughout their relationship.

Ben was quick to respond, commenting, “Not more than Elvis, but thank you for saying it. I love all 3 of my blondes.”

On his own Instagram account, the Laurel, Mississippi resident marked his birthday by sharing a snapshot of his wife reading “Jesus Loves Me” to their daughters.

“The absolute best birthday present every year is my girls, and this year I got another one,” the “Ben’s Workshop” host wrote. “Thanks to Helen, Mae, and @erinapier for letting me be daddy.”

The birthday boy often celebrates the “girls” in his life. When celebrating Erin’s birthday on August 30, he referred to his graphic designer wife as his “dream girl.”

The woodworker added, “You say that I’m the fun one, but you’re the one that we all want to snuggle with.”

HGTV Stars & Fans Wished Ben a Happy Birthday

Erin was not alone in celebrating Ben, with stars and fans flooding her comment section.

Among them, HGTV’s official account wrote, “Happy happy birthday Ben!!” Its stars Scott McGillivray, Jenny Marrs and Jasmine Roth also shared their well wishes.

A few of his celebrity fans and friends also commented on the post. Zooey Deschanel, who dates “Property Brothers” host Jonathan Scott, chimed in with, “Happy birthday!”

Comic and host of “The Real,” Loni Love, complimented the happy couple. “You never age Erin!!!!!” she wrote. “And My Bro just gets better!!!!!!!”

Food Network star Ree Drummond, known for “The Pioneer Woman,” wrote “Adorable pics!! Happy birthday, Ben!!”

A few of the comments also pointed out the resemblance between Ben and his oldest daughter. As Allison Napier commented, “That last one…Helen. Happy Birthday Brudder Ben!”

The Couple Welcomed Daughter Mae on May 28, 2021

This is Ben’s first birthday as a father of two, welcoming daughter Mae on May 28, 2021.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Erin shared a collage of snapshots with the caption “Mae.”

The “Home Town Takeover” star told People that they named their daughter after her Aunt Mae. According to the publication, she was born at 8:23 a.m. weighing 7 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19.5 inches.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” they told People. “They’re already so in love with each other!”

Erin later shared a photo of Helen’s hand on Mae, with the caption, “helen got her nails done for the occasion of becoming a big sis.”

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Faces New Diagnosis