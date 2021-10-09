Erin Napier Shares Daughter Helen’s Artwork With Fans

HGTV star Erin Napier shares two children, Helen, 3, and Mae, 4-months, with her husband and “Home Town” co-star Ben Napier. On October 7, the famed interior designer shared pictures of Helen’s artwork with her Instagram followers.

In the photos, Erin showed off two of her daughter’s paintings while in her framing business, Napier Frames, located in Laurel, Mississippi. In the post’s caption, the HGTV star revealed that she and her daughter got frames to display the paintings.

“Helen and I went to @napierframeslaurel this morning to pick frames for two of her new paintings. She’s going with gold [framed picture emoji],” wrote Erin in the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Helen’s artwork.

“Excellent choice Helen!! I love a gold frame for blue ribbon work!!! [two red heart emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“This painting is very beautiful [red heart emoji],” added another social media user.

“Love her artwork!! [Heart-eye emoji] And gold frames is perfect!,” chimed in a third fan.

Erin Napier Shared a Picture of Her Daughter’s Toys on Instagram

On October 5, Erin shared a photo of Helen’s belongings on Instagram. The photo featured several toys including a unicorn-shaped PopIts, figurines from the animated show “Bluey,” and a Barbie.

“Helen’s world [smiling face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Many social media users took the time to comment on the post.

“What a WONDERFUL WORLD she has to enjoy just her and her imagination,” shared a fan.

“Keep her in that world as long as you can [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji],” wrote a different commenter.

Ben & Erin Napier Shared Information About Helen in December 2020

While speaking to People magazine in December 2020, Ben and Erin Napier spoke about their eldest daughter. The couple shared that they were planning on limiting Helen’s screen time.

“We want to keep her away from screens until it’s absolutely impossible, that’s the goal. That’s how we grew up and it was a magical childhood,” explained Erin.

Ben shared that they have previously rewarded their daughter with television time.

“Kind of our rule with watching TV is — well when we were potty training that was treated like a reward. You know, it’s like if you go and potty and you don’t have an accident you can watch an episode of ‘Word Party.’ And then anything that has music or dance,” explained the father-of-two.

Erin then shared how she would like Helen to behave when she is older.

“When I was young I was picked on a lot and I wish there had been somebody who was not afraid to sit with me in the lunchroom. I want her to be that kid. I want her to not be afraid of being an outcast if she sits with the one who sits alone. I want her to be a good friend that’s what I really, really hope,” said the 36-year-old.

During the People magazine interview, the Napiers also revealed that they have been more selective about taking on different projects since Helen was born in 2018.

“We just have to say no to a lot because we’ll be her parents for — for 18 years, we get to be an influence in her life. And then that’s it. You do the best you can and then they leave and I just want those 18 years to be really good and happy and healthy and we can’t get them back,” explained Erin.

