Erin Napier Speaks Out on the ‘Crushing Pressure of Social Media’

Earlier this week, fan-favorite HGTV host Erin Napier shared a throwback photo of her high school days on Instagram, along with an important message in the caption about the dangers of social media.

“This was me in 11th grade. Smart phones did not exist. I loved making art and doing photography with the Canon SLR I bought with my money from making tips playing music at the coffee shop downtown,” Napier wrote. She went on to describe the things she would take photos of and said that she printed out her favorite shots and pasted them into an album to show her parents, who “encouraged me so I kept at it, making art, trying new things. Feeling confident, not at all worried about if any other girls in my class were into that sort of thing. I am so thankful I grew up without the crushing pressure of social media. As a highly sensitive artistic kid, the criticism or silence of ‘likes’ would’ve hurt me deeply. It would have shaped me into someone, something else.”

Hear how Napier plans to address the topic of social media with her daughters below.

Erin Napier Will Not Buy Her Daughters Smartphones

Erin Napier’s caption went on to describe how she believes social media should only be used by adults who are able to read the “harshest criticism of all”, and discern what comments they should or should not be listening to. She then said how she wants to make sure her daughters, Helen and Mae, aren’t faced with this criticism too young, and that she and her husband Ben have made a plan to keep their daughters offline as long as possible.

“In short, this is a place for adults who know who and what they are,” Erin wrote, “Who have the discernment to discard what isn’t useful. We and all our closest friends have made an agreement that until our kids are grown, they won’t have smart phones bought on our dime. That way, they can’t say ‘but all my friends have one.'”

Fans loved the Napiers idea to not give their children smartphones at a young age, with one fan writing, “Steve Jobs didn’t let his kids have devices; that says so much.”

One fan didn’t quite agree with Erin’s sentiment, writing, “Parenting teens is so easy when you have toddlers/preschoolers,” and in a later response, saying he was going to unfollow her account, to which Erin simply responded, “Sounds good. peace out ✌🏻”.

Erin Napier Recently Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation Online

Erin Napier is not shy to respond to a fan comment when she has something to say. Recently, Napier addressed speculation that she was pregnant after she didn’t participate in a coffee tasting on her show “Home Town”.

“re: last night’s episode, I am not expecting, I just don’t drink coffee. I will not be expecting. y’all don’t have to google thinking we are dropping cryptic hints. There are no hints. Our family is complete. It is weird and a bit rude to constantly speculate if a woman is pregnant,” Napier wrote in an Instagram story. Although there was only one comment asking if she was pregnant at the time, Napier wanted to nip the topic in the bud.

READ NEXT: HGTV 2023 Dream Home Sweepstakes Begins