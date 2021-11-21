‘Love It or List It’ Star Hilary Farr to Star in New Show

Hilary Farr is branching out with her own HGTV series, in which she helps “families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love,” according to the network.

“Tough Love with Hilary Farr” will premiere on December 20, 2021, for an eight-episode run.

“Using her signature wit, she will banish their indecision and help them maximize their homes to better suit their needs,” Discovery announced in a press release. “As a mom, business owner and life partner, Hilary will draw inspiration from her extensive design experience, as well as her own life lessons, as she develops creative solutions to get families’ lives back on track.”

While this will be Farr’s first solo series, she has starred alongside David Visentin since 2008 in their hit HGTV series, “Love It or List It.”

She promised on Instagram that fans would “get to see a side of me you haven’t seen yet.” What could that be? Well, it involves goat yoga.

As she explained in a different Instagram post, “For years, I’ve helped thousands of people love their homes. Now I’m working with families whose problems are way bigger than bad floor plans. Upgrading these spaces will be a challenge, but transforming these homeowners’ lives is where the real work begins. The end result is always worth it.”

“Tough Love with Hilary Farr” was first announced in February and finished filming in April. “That’s a wrap on my new show,” the 70-year-old wrote on Instagram as she raised a glass. She added, “Thank you to my fabulous crew for all their hard work.”

Farr Helps a Newly Married Couple Find Space in the Series Premiere

According to HGTV, Farr will “find solutions for a variety of home design challenges” throughout the series, including “updating properties that seem frozen in time, finding extra room in small houses and adding a suite for extended family visits.”

The interior designer will hit the ground running in the series premiere, helping a newly married couple merge their families as they struggle with a lack of storage and space for entertaining and work. Farr’s solutions include creating a home office in the garage and turning the basement into a party space.

Farr Currently Stars on ‘Love It or List It’

“Love It or List It” fans should not worry. Farr can still be found in the current 10-episode season which premiered on October 11, 2021.

“Filled with Hilary and David’s sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs, each episode will follow the duo as they help homeowners make a major decision,” according to an HGTV press release. Will they choose to “love their existing home after Hilary’s stunning renovations or purchase a new house David finds that perfectly suits the family?”

While HGTV has not announced what the future holds for the series, it celebrated its 200th episode last year. According to The Wrap, the series hit a new high in ratings on December 30, 2020.

Viewers can catch the series every Monday on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

READ NEXT: David Bromstad’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts