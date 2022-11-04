Joanna Gaines Says She’s Done Being a ‘Control Freak’

To her millions of fans, Joanna Gaines seems to have a perfect life: five healthy kids, a doting husband, a sprawling ranch, a charming farmhouse, and of course, the fame and fortune, which grew out of starring on HGTV‘s “Fixer Upper” in which she and husband Chip renovate old homes to look…perfect. But in a new interview, Joanna says she’s now distancing herself from her need for perfection, saying she’s realized trying to control everything steals her joy and keeps her from being her “true self.”

Joanna Gaines Says Writing New Book Helped Her Let Go of Need to Be Perfect

In early 2022, Joanna Gaines was feeling burnt out after a wild decade of skyrocketing to fame on HGTV, launching the Magnolia cable network with Chip, expanding their Magnolia businesses including tourist attractions and a real estate company, and raising five kids.

She started journaling to process her feelings, and the stories of her life — including long-held perceptions of herself she realized were untrue — poured onto the pages and became the inspiration for her new book, “The Stories We Tell,” to be released on November 8, 2022.

In a new interview with People magazine, she said she’s shifted from trying so hard to control everything, saying her family has always told her she’s a “control freak.”

“I like to say I just care a lot,” she countered, “but I do default in, I would say, in moments or times in my life where things do feel out of control, for me to feel in control I’ve gotta like, zone in on something, for sure.”

Joanna recalled feeling that need for control when she and Chip were struggling to make ends meet while raising four little kids in Waco, Texas, in the years before HGTV came calling.

“When business was really hard and I couldn’t get my hands around the finances, I couldn’t control that so I was like ‘what can I control?’ Well, I’ve got these four kids,” she laughed, recalling how she zoned in on needing to have the “perfect” household as a way to cope with the financial stress.

“They were so young at the time, I was just uptight,” she said in a video released by People. “I wanted my house to be super clean, and then when we’d have people over, I wanted the meal to be perfect. I wanted the setting to be perfect. And I’d always realize when everyone would leave, ‘why am I so tired? why am I exhausted?’ Well, to me, any time the intention is off, it’s not life-giving. So what I realized, now looking back, which is why I love that I got to write it down and really see it, is you miss so many moments when you’re laser-focused on ‘the thing.'”

She added, “I missed so many moments of just simple joys because I was trying to wrestle with something else that I couldn’t control.”

Joanna Gaines Says She’s Aiming to Be More ‘Childlike’

The cover of Joanna’s new book includes an image of her as a six-year-old for good reason. She told People that looking at that photo brings her back to the best parts of being a kid, including the ability to stay in the present moment, which she thinks perfectionism leaves no room for.

“Every time I wrote, I thought about her. I thought about that six year old girl,” she said. “And you know, I think as we get older in life, it’s like ‘oh, let’s be mature’…and I just kept thinking I kind of want to go backwards in some ways. I want to be free like that little girl who was six, before the world kind of told her who she should be. So for me, it’s been a fight to be more childish, more childlike, more full of wonder and less worry.”

Joanna said that looking closely at the experiences that shaped her, including racist bullying by kids who made fun of her Korean heritage, has given her more empathy, perspective, and clarity. And that has allowed her to return to the best parts of being a child and blend those with the lessons she’s learned as an adult.

“I do feel like I’m that six year old again, which is open eyes and looking,” she said, “but also with the grace and maturity that comes with being 44 years old. So now I feel like I have the best of both worlds.”