Kim Wolfe on ‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?’: 5 Fast Facts

Kim Wolfe is the host of HGTV’s new series, “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” which is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

In the seven-episode series, Wolfe “comes to the rescue of homeowners feeling major buyer’s remorse,” according to the series description. The 39-year-old will use “her expert skills to reinvent lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their home.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Wolfe Won Season 24 of ‘Survivor’

Wolfe rose to fame by winning “Survivor: One World” in 2012, which was the 24th season of the CBS competition series.

Still an avid watcher, Wolfe admitted in her CBS cast biography that she began watching the long-running series during her senior year of high school in 2001. “Survivor” first premiered in 2000.

Addressing what going on the show meant for her and her family, she explained, “Since we’ve loved watching the show since the beginning, the experience of getting to go and do it was supreme, it’s such a bright memory for us all.”

Going on the show helped redirect Wolfe’s life. “I needed a reset button for my own self-confidence and just in life in general,” she told the outlet of her first outing on the series. “‘Survivor’ was the perfect thing at the perfect time; I believe it changed my trajectory going forward.”

She returned for “Survivor: Winners at War” in 2020, placing ninth. “My life has changed tremendously in the last seven years,” she told CBS of the time between her seasons. “My first go-round I was 28 and newly single, I coveted the escape and the adventure of ‘Survivor.’ Since then, I got married and had three babies as fast as humanly possible.”

2. Wolfe Is a ‘Self-Taught’ Interior Designer

Characterized as “self-taught,” Wolfe turned her time on “Survivor” into a career in interior design, according to HGTV. She used the prize money to buy her first home.

“My husband and I bought our first house [with the money], which was a 1940s home in need of total restoration,” she told the outlet. “It was the first real construction project I worked on.”

The couple is on their fourth house in eight years that they “bought, renovated, and moved into” she revealed on Instagram in November 2021.

HGTV reported that Wolfe became “addicted” to design, with her husband eventually convincing her to pursue it as a profession.

“He was like, ‘How about you do this professionally and stop making our family move every time you want to try a new tile?’” the star told HGTV. “And so that was really kind of the birth of this as a career for me.”

Wolfe pulls inspiration from nature and prioritizes minimalism and durability while designing, according to Southern Living.

“I’m a nature girl – ‘Survivor’ speaks to that,” she told the publication. “I looked for ways to bring the outdoors in—like installing skylights. I wanted our home to feel organic and laid-back but also modern and special.”

3. Wolfe is a Married Mother of 3

Wolfe will be starring alongside her husband Bryan in “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?”

The couple recently celebrated nine years of marriage. They said “I Do” in an intimate wedding, with roughly 30 guests in attendance, in March 2013. People described the ceremony as “casual, boho-chic.”

The Wolfes went on to welcome three children: Michael, 8, August, 6, and Walt, 5. On Instagram in November 2021, she referred to the trio as her “Wolfe pack.”

“They aren’t exactly how I imagined them when I was younger, they are more challenging,” she wrote. “They don’t really wear what I want them to wear or eat what I want them to eat. They won’t look people in the eye and shake their hand and say yes ma’am and yes sir the way I want them to, the way my dad made me do.”

“They surprise me a lot by being funnier, deeper, or more compassionate than I expect. I feel like just yesterday I was covered in spit up, with my double bob, and a dream of a better days to come. There were these annoying people that told me how fast it was going to go and how I was going to miss it, and I just wanted to poke their eyes out with a rusty spoon,” Wolfe continued. “Alas it is going fast, they are so big now and I do feel a twinge of sadness about the baby part being over.”

4. Wolfe Was Arrested in a 2013 Mix-Up

Wolfe was arrested in connection to a crime she did not commit, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that while at the DMV to legally change her name in April 2013, she was taken into custody for bouncing checks around her town of San Antonio, Texas. She spent eight hours in a cell before being released on a $1,500 bond.

But as it turns out, there was just a mix-up in the system and the warrant was for another Kimberly who shares her birthday, the publication revealed.

“Be careful at the DMV, ya never know what’s going to happen,” she told TMZ. “Bring a jacket … it’s cold in jail.”

5. Wolfe Was a Contributor for a CBS Affiliate

“Survivor” is not Wolfe’s only foray into television. After winning, she spent nearly three years as a contributor on “Good Day SA” on KENS 5, a CBS affiliate. My San Antonio reported in September 2016 that she was leaving the lifestyle show to pursue a career in interior design.

“Kim’s Kart” was her “signature segment” according to the outlet. “(That’s) where I get to share all my favorite things with our viewers, from hottest cooking gadgets to beauty must haves, etc,” Wolfe explained to the publication via email.

