HGTV’s Mike Holmes: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mike Holmes has been a fixture on HGTV and the DIY network for years now. His no-nonsense approach to fixing major issues in his clients’ homes is a breath of fresh air.

Fans of Holmes and his kids Michael Jr. and Sherry are about to get a double dose of the Holmes family just in time for the holidays. “Holmes Family Rescue” debuts on HGTV on December 4, 2021, and “Holmes For the Holidays” debuts on December 18, 2021. Both shows will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mike Holmes Learned Valuable Lessons From His Dad

It is largely believed that Mike Holmes got his start in construction when he was just a little boy learning from his father but Holmes hasn’t directly addressed that. He has said, in a post on his Instagram, “My dad always said to me, ‘Mike never take advantage of people. Be honest. Keep your word and always do it right the first time.’ And that has always stuck with me.”

Holmes started his first construction business when he was 19, the Globe and Mail reported. He married Alexandra Lorex in the early 1980s, Distractify reported. The couple had three kids together, Amanda, Michael Jr. and Sherry. All of the Holmes kids have appeared on their father’s television shows. The outlet reported that the recession of the 1990s hit the Holmes family hard and the marriage between Alexandra and Mike ended in divorce.

Several years ago, Michael Jr. shared a throwback photo of his family from the 1980s on his Instagram account. It features his dad rocking a mullet and looking very young, his mom and his sisters Amanda and Sherry.

2. Mike Holmes Got His Start on HGTV Canada

Mike Holmes never intended to be a television star, but then he was asked to appear on a Canadian television show that offered DIY home repair tips, the Globe and Mail reported. The rest was history. “Holmes on Homes” debuted in Canada in 2001, per IMDb.

“Holmes on Homes” was picked up by HGTV in the U.S. in 2005. Since that time, Holmes has been featured on an array of shows including, “Holmes in New Orleans,” “Holmes Inspection,” “Holmes Make it Right,” “Holmes 911” and “Holmes Family Rescue, among others, IMDb reports. He also appeared on “Rock the Block” season two as the partner of Alison Victoria.

By 2009, Holmes’ popularity across North America was exploding so he expanded H into a line of Holmes branded construction clothing, the Globe and Mail revealed. The Holmes Workwear website states, “Mike Holmes is a trusted Canadian contractor and the man whose mission is to «Make it Right». The HOLMES WORKWEAR® full line of work gloves and accessories are designed to be multifunctional, stylish and to aid the worker delivering performance without sacrificing comfort.”

3. Mike Holmes Is an Expert in Green Construction

Over the years, Mike Holmes has become one of the construction industry’s leading advocates for eco-friendly, green housing, his HGTV bio revealed. In fact, he developed a whole community of sustainable and eco-friendly homes in Alberta, Canada.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Holmes said, “Everyone’s talking green. Well, let’s really go green! Why don’t we change the building process? If no one else is going to do it, I’m going to do it. Build a home that won’t burn, won’t mold, that’s termite-resistant.”

In an article Holmes wrote for the National Post, he said, “Let’s look at the facts: The cost of energy is rising, and there’s no sign of it leveling off at any point. We have energy-performance labels that tell potential buyers exactly how energy-efficient elements of the house are.”

4. Mike Holmes Helped Rebuild New Orleans After Katrina Thanks to Brad Pitt

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, actor Brad Pitt started the Make it Right Foundation to rebuild the lower ninth ward, which had been especially devastated by the powerful storm. There was just one problem with that. Mike Holmes’ catchphrase is “Make it Right” and he owns the trademark to it, the Toronto Star reported.

Holmes could have stopped Pitt from using the name and, in doing so, derail his plan to help the people of New Orleans. Instead, Holmes teamed up with Pitt to lend his expertise to the project, and that is how “Holmes in New Orleans” was born, the outlet reported.

Holmes found the red tape he encountered in rebuilding New Orleans difficult to handle. Holmes told the outlet, “We had to deal with the inspectors, we had to deal with the unknown … so many people down there didn’t know what they were doing… There’s so much corruption. I don’t want to point fingers, but it was disgusting.”

5. Mike Holmes Is One of the Most Trusted People in Canada

Mike Holmes has built a career based on honesty, integrity and immense knowledge of home construction. As a result, he’s considered one of the most trusted contractors in North America, his official website reveals.

Additionally, Holmes was named the third most trustworthy celebrity by Forbes and the second most trusted Canadian by Reader’s Digest, per his website.

Holmes has also been honored by the Canadian government, the building industry and the Canadian House of Commons for his commitment to ethical standards in building and construction as well as his efforts in more sustainable and eco-friendly construction and houses, according to his website.