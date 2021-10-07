Does Mina Starsiak Hawk Want Her Children to Work at Her Business?

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk owns the Indianapolis-based home rehabilitation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. As the reality television star used to run the company with her mother, Karen E. Laine, before her retirement, some fans may be curious if the mother-of-two would like her children, Jack, 3, and Charlotte, 1, to eventually work alongside her.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Discussed if She Wants Her Children To Follow Her Footsteps

On September 29, Hawk uploaded a live stream where fans asked her questions on her Instagram account. She explained that she was filming the upcoming “Good Bones” spin-off series “Good Bones: Risky Business” before the live stream. She explained that filming had been interrupted and she stuck on a roof because the show’s producers needed to borrow her ladder to retrieve a lost drone.

During the live stream, a fan asked Hawk if she believes her “kids will join the business.” The reality television star shared that she would enjoy her children being a part of Two Chicks and a Hammer.

“I would love it if it was something they were into but also, you know, I’m definitely not going, you know, to push them into that,” explained the 36-year-old.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Her Career in March 2021

During a March 2021 appearance on the “5 Core Life” podcast, Hawk discussed her career as an HGTV star. She explained she and her mother “had been renovating houses for a handful of years” when she decided to make “a little Facebook page” so that they could “log what [they] were doing.” She explained that a talent scout from High Noon Entertainment “found [their] Facebook page and thought it was interesting.” Hawk recalled that she had posted a video of her going “down into a city sewer” on the page.

“It felt very ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ like it puts the lotion on the skin vibe. And that was on there and I could see that and be like, ‘Oh these girls can be pretty entertaining.’ Because you’re not supposed to do that,” explained the HGTV personality. “I was trying to see if our house’s sewer line was attached to it and instead of paying the money for our sewer scope, I ran a hose from the neighboring house to what I thought was the sewer line from the house, climbed down in the sewer line and listened for the water to fall in and it was attached. So yeah that’s how they found it you know, phone calls, Skype interviews, video footage. We made a pilot and now we’re on season 6 of the show.”

During the interview, Hawk discussed how it is to manage a business while starring on a series.

“It’s weird having a TV show because I do have a real business, we renovate homes, like it’s a for profit business but a lot of the times the TV show feels very trivial. So — like I’m a dancing monkey even though this is what I’m doing, I’m renovating houses, but with that has come a much bigger platform so when I say something, I have 460 some thousand followers that are listening and again great power comes, great responsibility and being able to use that in a really positive way is awesome,” said the mother-of-two.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Faces New Diagnosis