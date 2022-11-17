4 HGTV Personalities Among ‘Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted TV’

Aside from needing to be comfortable on camera, prior television experience is not a requirement to be an HGTV host. Many first-time hosts are learning how to navigate a film set for the first time, and they pick up new lessons on television production every day, with some earning producer credits on the show.

The Hollywood Reporter recently named their list of the 30 most powerful producers for non-scripted television, and four familiar faces from HGTV made the list. “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott and (though they are no longer with the network) “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines all made the list, recognized for their contributions both in front of and behind the unscripted TV camera.

The ‘Property Brothers’ Aren’t Taking All the Credit

The “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott are very proud of the accomplishment, but they aren’t taking all the credit themselves.

The Hollywood Reporter recognized the Scott twins as the “de facto faces” of HGTV, “a network that’s already flush with recognizable talent.” Aside from their onscreen presence with shows like “Property Brothers”, “Forever Home”, and “Celebrity IOU”, the twins’ production company Scott Brothers Entertainment has helped bring other HGTV favorites, including “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” and discovery+’s “Trixie Motel” to fans across the world.

Jonathan was quick to share the credit for this accomplishment, not just with Drew, but with their entire production team. He celebrated the accomplishment with an Instagram post, writing, “Thank you so much @hollywoodreporter for the nod. Can’t believe @Scottbrothers is celebrating 10 years already of entertaining and inspiring audiences. It takes a village of incredibly talented people to put this all together and we have the best network partners. And to our audiences… thank you for letting us into your homes and hearts. ❤️”

Joanna Gaines Had Some Television Experience Prior to ‘Fixer Upper’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have clearly earned their spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s list by virtue of their new television network, the Magnolia Channel, which hit the airwaves earlier this year. The Hollywood Reporter also highlights the duo’s production company, Blind Nil Productions, which has helped make 16 original shows for their new network.

While the Gaines couple didn’t have much production experience, especially with unscripted television, they find that to be an asset for their work on the Magnolia Network. In speaking with The Orange County Register, Joanna said, “I think it’s kind of good that we didn’t come from a background that understands television, honestly, because then we’d get kind of stuck in our minds about, ‘OK, we need a formula, we need a format.’ For us, it was just like, ‘No, we want to find people who are authentically doing this. We want to tell their story. We’re not going to shape their story.'”

While they don’t have any unscripted television experience, Joanna has been in front of the camera before, starring in a series of commercials for her father’s Firestone tire shop, where she eventually met Chip, who entered looking for a repair and recognized Joanna from the commercials, and the rest is history.

