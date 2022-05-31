Ty Pennington Shares First Look at ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 2

Alison Victoria, Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington are back to mentor another crop of contestants on “Battle on the Beach.” Nayak and Pennington took to Instagram with a sneak peek ahead of the season 2 premiere.

In the clip, the trio has gathered on the beach to answer questions about the upcoming season, including “What was the hardest part of mentoring?” As the “Rock the Block” host replied, “For the first time I realized how difficult it is when no one listens to you. Like I mean really.”

Though, Victoria explained she thinks “the teams are great,” and added, “I love my team, you know what I mean.” Pennington then told her, “I think they’re as competitive as you are, which is rare.”

The “Build It Forward” star is “just happy” to be reunited with her fellow mentors, adding, “I don’t know if I could do this show with anyone else.”

Victoria, Nayak and Pennington will each mentor a team of “up-and-coming renovators” as they transform a beach house in order to win the $50,000 grand prize, HGTV announced. The teams will face weekly renovation challenges, all in hopes of earning the highest appraisal value in the end.

Nayak’s team of Kerry and David Kersh won season 1 of “Battle on the Beach.” They raised the property’s appraisal value from its initial $650,000 to a winning $877,000, according to Realtor.com.

“This larger-than-life season of ‘Battle on the Beach’ will stoke fiery competitive streaks in Ty and Alison who use every prank and tactic at their disposal to dethrone reigning champion, Taniya,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “This series is a fast-paced, adrenaline rush to stunning reveals and inspiring design takeaways. It’s the hottest show of the summer.”

Season 2 of ‘Battle on the Beach’ Takes Place in Seaside Beach, Texas

Season 2 will see the competition descend upon Seaside Beach, Texas. Each team will renovate a “1,500-square-foot seaside home” with a “tight $80,000 renovation budget,” according to a press release.

This season’s competitors are father-and-son duo Roosevelt and Brandyn Chambers of St. Louis, Missouri; married couple Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada; and friends Wally Remaley of Dallas, Texas and Jaqueline Matoza of Las Vegas, Nevada, the network announced.

They will renovate kitchens and dining rooms in the premiere, with the “living rooms, bedrooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces” to follow throughout the season, HGTV announced.

‘Renovation Island’ Stars Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Will Judge Season 2

“Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will judge season 2 of “Battle on the Beach.” They “will use their expertise to determine which team adds the most value to each ultimate waterfront oasis,” according to HGTV.

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk and “Holmes Family Rescue” star Mike Holmes judged the first season, which was filmed in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

“Battle on the Beach” returns on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will air on HGTV and be available to stream on discovery+.

