HGTV Reveals the Fate of ‘Ugliest House in America’

The hunt for unsightly, quirky and at times dangerous homes throughout the country continues. HGTV announced that “Ugliest House in America” will return for a second season, slated to premiere in July 2022.

“Retta is hitting the road once again – this time to highlight vacation destinations – as she searches for ugly houses in paradise,” HGTV’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Development, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “‘Ugliest House in America’ is packed with unexpected comments and amazing expressions. Retta brings so much levity to the series as she celebrates the ugly alongside the homeowners. Everyone loves a good laugh and this show is full of them.”

“Ugliest House in America” garnered nearly 11 million viewers during season 1, the network announced. The upcoming season will feature an expanded episode order, with “five half-hours and a one-hour season finale.”

The series will once again follow Retta as she tours “properties nominated by homeowners who believe their place is one of the worst in the country,” according to HGTV. The winning house will receive a $150,000 makeover from “Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria.

The show’s renewal was expected thanks to an HGTV casting call earlier this year, asking for “fun and dynamic ‘ugly house’ homeowners from all over the country who own their house’s flaws and are in need of a major home renovation.”

The “Good Girls” alum previously told Heavy that “there’s plenty” of ugly homes for future seasons.

Retta Brings ‘Levity’ to ‘Ugliest House in America’

Unlike many of the network’s hosts, Retta is an actress and stand-up comedian. Speaking with Heavy ahead of season 1, she opened up about bringing comedy to the series.

Noting the network’s hosts are “fun and lively,” she explained. “I bring a levity to talking about how bad your house is. And honestly, you submitted your home, so you know. So, we’re all on the same page, it’s okay to make fun of it.”

Donna, her popular character on “Parks and Recreation,” was a realtor who did not mince her words. Retta revealed to Heavy how she would react to the houses in its freshman season.

“Oh, she would tell them to burn every one of them to the ground,” she quipped. “Start over. I don’t think that Donna has the patience.”

Victoria Will Return for New Seasons of ‘Windy City Rehab’ & ‘Battle on the Beach’

Victoria’s other series, “Windy City Rehab” and “Battle on the Beach,” have also been renewed.

​​

“Windy City Rehab” returns for its third season on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The nine-episode season will “follow a re-energized and resilient Alison who, after weathering personal and professional challenges, dives into a new life chapter with optimism and renewed purpose,” according to an HGTV press release. Despite the name, she will take on “invigorating new renovation and design projects” in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.

Victoria with Ty Pennington and Taniya Naya will return for a second season of the HGTV competition series, “Battle on the Beach.” She teased on Instagram that the show is expected in June 2022.

The trio will mentor three teams of house flippers battling it out for a $50,000 grand prize. Each team will “renovate identical beachfront properties” to add the most property value, according to the show’s description. “Renovation Island” stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler will serve as judges, HGTV announced on Instagram.

