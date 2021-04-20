Zooey Deschanel Leaves Snarky Comment on Boyfriend’s Instagram

A recent Instagram post by The Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott prompted theories he had photoshopped himself into a photo with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

He shared a black and white photo of the couple smiling on a hike, with the caption “What a perfect day with my perfect person.” In the photo, Deschanel is donning a large hat with the brim pressing against her boyfriend’s face.

Among those theorizing the photo was modified was New Amsterdam star Tyler Labine. He wrote in the comments section, “The way your face meets with her hat makes you look super imposed. I mean, you are super imposing, but never super imposed.”

“Haha. Controversy!” Deschanel responded to Scott. “I am very amused by this conclusion that you would take the time to photoshop a picture from our hike and not that I was unironically wearing a ridiculously oversized Easter bonnet so big you could barely fit in the picture.”

Deschanel shared the same photo on her Instagram, though it seemed to draw fewer critiques. The New Girl actress captioned the photo “Had a great hike this weekend with my hat. @jonathanscott was there too.”

One of her followers pointed out the difference in comments, writing, “I love that everyone is nicer in your comments than poor @jonathanscott I still don’t really get why people on his page thought it was photoshopped…”

Instead, a fan commented, “I like how your hat is like, ‘Jonathan, you WILL NOT steal my spotlight.’ as it pushes his face.”

The couple started dating shortly after filming Carpool Karaoke with their siblings in August 2019.

Deschanel Joined Well-Wishers Celebrating the Property Brothers’ 400th Renovation

10+ Years of Property Brothers!We still can’t believe we’ve done over 400 renos since #PropertyBrothers began. This morning, we surprised Drew & Jonathan with a special message from some of the incredible families we’ve met along the way. Grab a tissue, because this is one anniversary celebration you don’t want to miss. And big thanks to Mom, Dad, JD… 2021-04-12T14:32:38Z

Scott and his twin brother Drew, known for their HGTV show The Property Brothers, recently celebrated their 400th Renovation. While appearing on Today Show to celebrate the milestone, a video montage featured different homeowners, family members and celebrity guests, including Deschanel.

“Really, Jonathan renovates something every day at our house,” quipped the She & Him singer. “He renovated a lightbulb yesterday. When we flipped the switch, it turned on!”

Deschanel was featured in season two of the brothers’ show, Celebrity IOU. Other famous faces from the show who gave them a shout-out included Michael Bublé and Rainn Wilson.

According to People, they also marked the milestone in their magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal, writing, “We’re so grateful for the work we get to do and honored to have the opportunity to enter others’ lives and share an amazing milestone: creating their dream homes.”

Scott Responded to Engagement Rumors

VideoVideo related to zooey deschanel leaves snarky comment on boyfriend’s instagram 2021-04-20T07:34:37-04:00

During a November 2020 interview on The Covino & Rich Show, Scott addressed rumors he had proposed to Deschanel.

As he put it, “I’m pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter that I’m going to tell her. My personal life is my personal life and I don’t talk about it. But it’s, I don’t know, it’s the rumor mill that swarms around.”

Scott revealed he and his twin laugh at the speculation, especially when it centers on Drew giving his permission.

“We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew gives permission for Jonathan to wed Zooey’ or ‘Drew gives his nod to the relationship,’” Scott revealed, according to Today. “And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we’re like … so is Drew my brother-daddy? Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life? I don’t understand why this is news.”

As for now, the couple seems to just be enjoying life together.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Star Opens up About Father’s Cancer Diagnosis