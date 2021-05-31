Home Depot & Lowe’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Are Stores Open?

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s open for Memorial Day 2021 this year? If you need to pick up some supplies for a home or gardening project that you wanted to do on your day off from work, can you visit either one of these stores?

We have good news for those who were wanting to stop by. Both Lowe’s and Home Depot are open today, so locations near you will operate on their normal schedules.

Home Depot Is Open Today for Memorial Day

Home Depot is open today for Memorial Day. A representative confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for their regular hours today on Monday, May 31.

If you’re not sure what your store’s regular hours are, you can find out through the Store Finder on their homepage or here.

A representative of Home Depot shared details about the chain’s specials for Memorial Day.

They shared: “All deals are available on HomeDepot.com. You can find the full Home Depot Memorial Day circular, with DIY project ideas and sales available in-store and online, is available to view and download here.”

They also shared that there are already great deals for Father’s Day, including the Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (original: $229; now: $199.)

Here’s a look at more deals specifically for Memorial Day:

According to Home Depot’s website, customer care hours are only closed for Christmas, and stores themselves are only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The website notes: “On other holidays and during some seasonal or store events, store hours may vary. Please check store hours with your local store prior to visiting.”

The Home Depot Foundation is focused on improving the lives and homes of U.S. veterans. The Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes since 2011, the website notes. They plan to invest half a billion dollars by 2025 and $50 million in training. The Foundation also awards Community Impact Grants and has a Veteran Housing Grants Program that awards grants to nonprofits for the construction of rehabilitation of housing for veterans.

Lowe’s Is Open Today for Memorial Day

Lowe’s stores are typically open for Memorial Day. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

Lowe’s is offering a number of specials for Memorial Day. Although these can vary from store to store, they include specials on outdoor power equipment, grills, patio furniture, lawn and garden care, outdoor pool accessories, festive decorations, and more. They also have specials on major appliances, American flags, roses, LED lights, and more.

This month, Building Homes for Heroes partnered with Lowe’s to gift homes to veterans and to “help our veterans pursue their life dreams in athletics, education and business,” according to a press release. Lowe’s also partners with USO, AMVETS, Operation FINALLY HOME, and more.

