Are Home Depot & Lowe’s Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2022?

It’s Memorial Day 2022! With many people off of work today, it’s a good opportunity to get some things done around the house. If you’re in need of some last-minute supplies or items to host a barbecue, you’re in luck. Both Home Depot and Lowe’s are keeping their doors open for Memorial Day.

Lowe’s Is Open for Regular Hours Nationwide on Memorial Day

A Lowe’s spokesperson confirmed to Heavy via email that Lowe’s locations will operate regular business hours throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Traditionally, Lowe’s stores are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays and open slightly later on Sundays depending on the location. Find a Lowe’s store near you by clicking here.

Lowe’s typically closes for business only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, according to The Holiday Schedule and previously reported by Heavy.

According to its website, tLowe’s operates nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada and serves about 19 million customers per week. The brand is offering thousands of Memorial Day deals, including up to 50% off patio furniture, up to 40% off grills and accessories, and other sales on major appliances, as noted on the homepage of its website.

Some of the top deals shared with Heavy by the Lowe’s spokesperson include:

Special Value Pit Boss 850 Pro Series Pellet Grill for $499 (valid 5/19-6/1)

Special Buy Char-broil 5-Burner Gas Grill for $298 (valid 5/19-6/1)

5/$10 Scotts Nature Scapes Mulch (valid 5/19-6/1)

3/$12 Select Bonnie 19.3-Oz. Vegetables & Herbs (valid 5/19-6/1)

Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Up to $750 Off NOW with purchase of qualifying major appliances + Free Delivery on major appliances $299 or more + Special Financing (valid 5/19-6/8)

Your Choice CRAFTSMAN Blower or Trimmer for $99 (valid 5/5-7/6)

Home Depot Is Open But Hours May Vary Based on Location

The Home Depot is also open for business on Memorial Day. However, it’s a good idea to check with your local store to verify its exact hours before you head out.

Home Depot locations are typically open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. But as noted on the company website, “store hours may vary” on “other holidays and during some seasonal or store events.” Double-check the hours of the store nearest you with its online locator tool here.

The retailer closes all of its stores only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year.

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the world, according to the company website, with about 2,300 stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It traditionally offers thousands of deals for Memorial Day and 2022 is no different. Some of the Memorial Day deals highlighted for this year include: