Is IKEA Open for Labor Day 2021? Store Details & Specials

Is IKEA open for Labor Day 2021? If you enjoy shopping at IKEA on your day off from work, then you may be wanting to stop by on Monday, September 6, 2021. The good news is that most stores should be open today.

IKEA Stores Are Typically Open on Labor Day

A representative of IKEA has previously told Heavy that IKEA stores are typically open for their normal hours on Labor Day. However, it’s still best for customers to check their local stores to make sure they’re open and to confirm holiday hours.

The representative said: “We encourage customers to check their local store page for opening hours as it may vary by location, and check online or on the IKEA App for product availability at their local store prior to visiting.”

Some local stores are even having special sales in celebration of Labor Day today. The IKEA store in Orlando, Florida, for example, is having an “As-Is Labor Day Sale” today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event notes: “Visit the As-Is department and receive an additional 15% discount on our already reduced in-box chest of drawers and wardrobes. See an As-Is coworker for details and *price adjustment. Offer is good while supplies last. Valid at IKEA Orlando only.”

You can go online to IKEA’s website to see current specials that the store is offering. IKEA has a list of affordable home essentials under $20 here. Products with a new lower price are listed here. IKEA campaigns are listed here.

IKEA is also hosting a special IKEA Festival on September 16, when more than 100 homes in more than 50 countries are showcased. IKEA.us/Festival or IKEA.com/Festival will stream the event beginning at 8 a.m. CET and will feature 24 hours of online programming featuring events from individuals’ homes and studios.

IKEA COVID-19 Safety Measures

IKEA is taking a lot of measures to keep customers safe, their website noted. Customers are encouraged to wear face masks.

IKEA noted: “As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases, IKEA strongly encourages that all customers wear a face covering, even if fully vaccinated, while visiting IKEA. Please note, that the wearing of a face covering has already been mandated for all individuals in some areas in accordance with local or state safety restrictions (Find your store). In those cases. the wearing of a face covering is mandatory in the IKEA store. All other COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing and cleaning will stay in place for the time being.”

IKEA also noted that employees are provided with PPE and supplies, like hand sanitizers, and customers are encouraged to socially distance while visiting. Visual markers are set up in the store to aid with social distancing, and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the store.

The website also noted: “There are plexiglass separation screens around cash registers and direct customer meeting points… Most stores have reopened IKEA Restaurants with new, enhanced safe food handling procedures. The Bistro and Swedish Food Market are open in most stores. Please check your local store page for more information.”

The children’s play area is remaining closed at this time, the website added.

