Is Chick-fil-A Open on the 5th of July Monday Holiday?

Fourth of July landed on a Sunday, the day that Chick-fil-A is normally closed. But since many people also observe the holiday on Monday when it lands on a Sunday, will Chick-fil-A be open on Monday, July 5, 2021?

Chick-fil-A Is Open Regular Hours on July 5

Chick-fil-A is open for business on Monday, July 5. Chick-fil-A noted on its website:

This year, the holiday is on a Sunday so Chick-fil-A® locations around the country will be closed. Restaurants will re-open Monday morning, July 5 for normal operation hours.

So yes, Chick-fil-A restaurants should be open for their regular business hours today. Of course, you can always check in with the location near you just to make sure it’s not opening later or closing early.

Chick-fil-A does have some holidays where it always closes. It closes for Easter, for example, because it’s already closed on Sundays anyway. It also closes on the Thanksgiving holidays every year, along with on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

If you’re looking for a delicious treat to enjoy today, consider the Peach Milkshake, which was just added to the seasonal menu a couple of weeks ago.

A sweet sign of summer: Peach Milkshake is here again. Available for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/skq9oVPEOo — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 14, 2021

The milkshake features the signature vanilla Icedream and is filled with real peaches. It’s only around for the summer, so you’ll want to give it a try while you can. After it’s gone, the other milkshake flavors will still be around though, including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies & Cream.

Of course, all the favorites are still on the menu too, including the Chicken Biscuit and Chick-n-Minis, the chicken sandwich, the Deluxe Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Spicy Deluxe, the Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Club, the Nuggets and Grilled Nuggets, and more.

Chick-fil-A has other interesting plans in store for this summer too. The chain announced that it’s launching a pilot program this summer where it’s “the first business to pilot a microgrid system designed for a 5,000-square-foot building to save energy costs and help prevent power-related business disruptions.” Three restaurants in California will pilot a system that blends solar, natural gas generators, and on-site battery storage to provide reliability even during local power outages.

Chick-fil-A Is Always Closed on Sundays

Chick-fil-A is famously never open on Sundays. Since the 4th of July holiday itself fell on a Sunday, Chick-fil-A was closed.

Chick-fil-A’s website explains why it’s always closed on Sundays. The site reads:

Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today.

Another Chick-fil-A tradition is the renegade cow that’s become such a familiar part of the store’s marketing. The cow first debuted in 1995 as part of a Texas billboard that read “EAT MOR CHIKIN.”

The chain also offers backstage tours for those interested in learning more.

