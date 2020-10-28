Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Jellyfish contestant on The Masked Singer performs for the first time this season in the “Group C Premiere” episode, airing on October 28.

Though we won’t know the Jellyfish’s celebrity identity until they get eliminated and their mask comes off, each performance brings with it new clues and guesses about who the masked singer might be. Here’s what we know so far:

Jellyfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Ahead of the season premiere, each of the anonymous contestants shared a “sneak peek” clue about their secret identity. The Jellyfish teased: “I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.” This clue makes it seem like the celebrity behind the mask is as tied to water as their character is. Perhaps it’s a professional swimmer? Or maybe it’s an actor known for playing a role with water involved.

FOX’s description for this newest season of The Masked Singer drops some hints about the cast and their collective accomplishments, revealing, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accolade is attributed to the celebrity behind the Jellyfish mask?

For the Jellyfish’s first clue package, there were a number of stand-out clues hinting at their identity. Some visual clues included: “The Little (ish) Jellyfish,” a tiara, a flower crown, “Glowella”, an angelfish, a candle, bubbles, and baby powder.

The Jellyfish revealed, “Once upon a time, I reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom.” She also alluded to going from coast to coast and having a legion of followers.

Before she started singing “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie, the judges noted she seemed nervous in spite of her lovely singing voice. Does this mean she is not a professional singer? The judges also noted that her voice sounds like she is a relatively young celebrity.

When asked was asked why she chose to portray the Jellyfish, she said, “Jellyfish have a powerful sting,” adding, “I wanted to come here and prove something.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Jellyfish Guesses

After submitting their first impression guesses, the judges shared who they thought might be behind the mask based on the clues and performance.

Robin Thicke guessed Gabby Douglass, while Ken Jeong guessed Chloe Grace Moretz or Awkwafina. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Sofia Richie.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

