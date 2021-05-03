JWoww Confirms Her Kids Will Be on ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore will see a couple of new cast members when the show returns for the back half of its fourth “Family Vacation” season. In a new interview with Ok magazine, Jenni “JWoww” Farley confirmed that her kids, Meilani, 6, and Greyson, 5, will be on the show with her more than 10 years after she made her reality Tv debut as a hard-partying Jersey girl.

In the interview, Farley called the show’s longevity “incredible and a blessing,” then added, “I was not expecting 12 years later to have it [on the air still], and [now] they include our children.”

The MTV star added that she had no hesitation about putting her kids in front of the cameras because it’s the only way to show her real life. But she added that she would leave it up to her children to let her know if they don’t want to be on television.

“Being on reality TV, it’s hard to keep such a big part of your life outside of it or away from it,” she said. “The moment it’s not worth it or the moment my kids say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do that,’ then it’s over because that’s their choice. They just so happen — especially my daughter — to love the cameras!”

Some ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Are Complaining About the New Direction the Show Has Taken

The first half of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s” fourth season did not feature the cast members’ kids because it was filmed in a bubble at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Las Vegas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But fans did not love a dinner scene featuring Pauly D and his girlfriend Nikki Hall talking about kitchen appliances and shopping with Mike “The Situation” and his wife Lauren Sorrentino. Vinny Guadagnino became annoyed by the boring dinner and later stepped outside with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to get away from the “couples retreat.”

With the prospect of future kiddie-themed storylines on the horizon, fans are also not happy. One viewer asked herself why she even still watched “Jersey Shore.”

“Why do I do this to myself?” the viewer wrote. “They aren’t even the same people anymore. Everyone is married with kids. #JerseyShore.”

On Facebook, another viewer commented on a post about the impending birth of the Sorrentinos first baby.

“Might as well move this show over to the Lifetime channel,” the fan wrote.

Nicole Polizzi Previously said Bringing Her Kids to Film With Her Was Not an Option

One “Jersey Shore” star left the show over her kids. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi quit the spinoff after three seasons after admitting that “Jersey Shore” no longer fits her lifestyle. Snooki is mom to three kids Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 1.

In a recent interview with the AV Club, Snooki said her husband Jionni LaValle does not want to be on reality TV, so they chose to keep their family life private. She added that the show is a “nightmare” to schedule now that several cast members are parents, and that it’s “not an option” for her to bring her kids with her to film the show.

“I’m not going to take my kids out of school just so they’ll be with me and I’m happy. That’s not even an option for me,” she said.

