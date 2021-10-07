Lauren Sorrentino on Being ‘Away From the Baby for the First Time’

As fans of “Jersey Shore” are aware, Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have a four-month-old son named Romeo. During an October episode of their podcast, “Here’s the Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” the couple discussed going to a wedding without their child.

During the podcast episode, uploaded on October 5, the Sorrentinos shared that they recently attended Michael Bordes and publicist Robyn Matarazzo’s wedding ceremony. Lauren shared she and Mike were “away from the baby for the first time for like an extended period of time.” She went on to say that her sister and her 10-year-old nephew looked after Romeo while they were at the wedding. She clarified that she and Mike returned to their home later that night and “didn’t sleep out.” The 36-year-old also shared that she had mixed feelings about the ordeal.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have family to help. But I was like a little — what’s the word, bittersweet because you’re happy that you’re like out and having a good time but then you’re like oh — maybe this is just a mom thing ’cause you’re looking at me perplexed but I was like oh my baby and looking at the monitor and checking the updates,” explained Lauren.

Mike then shared that he “knew that [Romeo] was taken care of and that was it, so [he] was just really enjoying [himself] in the moment.”

“I’m a big in the moment type of person so when we were checking the monitor and I knew he was good or when that I knew you’re sister put him down to go to sleep and I knew he was resting and I knew it wasn’t like a tough night for your sister or for the baby, so I was happy,” shared the father-of-one.

Mike clarified that he is “obviously attached to Romeo but [the wedding] was an important event for [them].”

“We were enjoying ourselves, we were being there, and we were invested in the wedding, in the party and in the happiness of the couple,” said the reality television star.

He also shared that he “was excited to get home.”

“Even when we got home and he was sleeping I wanted to wake him up because I missed him,” stated the reality television star.

Mike Sorrentino shared some photos from Michael Bordes and Robyn Matarazzo’s wedding on Instagram. The post, uploaded on October 3, featured two photos of the “Jersey Shore” star and his wife enjoying the festivities.

In the first image, Mike and Lauren sat next to each other at a table. The 39-year-old put his arm around his wife, who was wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress. The following photo showed the couple standing outside in front of a body of water.

“Mom & Dad Wedding Vibes [bride emoji],” read the post’s caption.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section, with many showering the Sorrentinos with compliments.

“You guys look amazing. Like super fabulous and I wish you all the joy and happiness in life [red heart emoji],” commented a fan.

“Omg Lauren is a vision of pure beauty [two heart-eye emojis] most beautiful couple award!,” added another social media user.

“Yassssss so stunning the both of y’all [three fire emojis],” shared a different commenter.

“Ah!! I just had my wedding there! So beautiful. You guys look absolutely fab [fire emoji] [red heart emoji] sending love,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

