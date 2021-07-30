Mike Sorrentino Shares Pictures of Son Two Months After His Birth

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren seem to be enjoying spending time with their son, Romeo, who was born on May 26, 2021. On July 28, Mike uploaded four photos of his first-born child in celebration of him turning two months on Instagram. The first picture shows Romeo, who was wearing a blue romper, lying on his back on a blanket adorned with images of woodland creatures. Two wooden blocks that read “2 months” were placed next to him. In the following photo, the baby sat in what appears to be a bouncer seat. The final two images consisted of Romeo positioned on the blanket.

“Break out the funfettis [cupcake emoji] it’s T-shirt time !! Romeo Reign is 2 months old [pleading face emoji],” wrote the “Jersey Shore” star in the caption.

Lauren was quick to comment on her husband’s post.

“[Pleading face emoji] my baby!!! I love him so much [smiling face surrounded by heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” wrote the 36-year-old.

The Sorrentinos’ “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Buckner also commented on Romeo’s pictures.

“What a munchkin!” wrote Polizzi.

“Happy 2 months cutie pie !!” commented Buckner, along with a red heart emoji.

Lauren Sorrentino Also Shared Pictures of Her Son

Lauren also shared the same set of photos on her Instagram account. In the caption of the post, she noted that her son was officially two months old. In addition, she listed some of Romeo’s qualities.

“[M]y boy is the sweetest most cuddly baby [smiling face surrounded by heart emoji] he loves to smile and coo at his mama!” read a portion of the caption.

In the post’s comment section, Lauren clarified that Romeo actually turned 2-months on July 26.

“Ok, he was 2 months 2 days ago [crying laughing emoji] I’m a little late to posting this bc I’m savoring every moment with him!!! [prince emoji] [red heart emoji]” explained Lauren.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Mike and Lauren’s son.

“He is so cute!!! I think when he smiles he looks like you but when he’s serious he looks like Mike. Lol,” wrote one commenter.

“He’s seriously adorable!!! Always looks so happy!” added another social media user.

Mike Sorrentino Discussed How He Would Like To Spend Time With Romeo in March

During a March episode of The Sorrentinos’ podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike discussed how he would like to spend time with his son. He explained to his wife, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time, that he wanted “to enroll him in daddy and son karate” and work out with him when Romeo is old enough.

“I want to teach my son those values and the importance of self-care, self-love, and taking care of your body,” said the television personality.

He also noted that he intended on having “park days … where [the Sorrentinos would] go as a family to the park.”

“I think those are important values to teach your kids early on is to get out in nature and appreciate nature and to appreciate your body and get exercise and get those natural endorphins going. And it will be almost like dominos then you’ll start to eat better and you’ll eat healthier and you’ll sleep better,” explained Mike.

