Mike Sorrentino Shares Photo of His Son & JWoww’s Daughter at a Party

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino often share moments with their three-month-old child, Romeo, on social media. On September 18, Mike uploaded a series of photos that showed his family attending a child’s birthday party on Instagram.

In the first picture, Lauren held Romeo while Mike stood next to her. The following photo revealed that the Sorrentinos’ “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her daughter, Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 7, also attended the party. Farley focused her attention on the photographer and placed her hand on Meilani’s shoulder, as Lauren continued to hold her 3-month-old. In the third photo, the Sorrentinos posed with their son. The fourth and fifth images featured Lauren and Romeo next to balloons and a pile of hay.

“Family first [cupcake emoji],” wrote Mike in the post’s caption.

Some fans took to the post’s comments section.

“What a cute little guy [heart-eye emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“I feel like Romeo is an old soul…my oldest was too. Such a sweet boy,” shared another social media user.

“He is SO cute! Much love,” added a different fan.

Lauren Sorrentino Shared Photos From the Party on Her Instagram Account

Lauren also uploaded two photos from the event. In the post’s caption, she shared that the birthday party was for their friends Kayla and Jamie Giovinazzo’s son, Giorgio. The Giovinazzos are the founders of the meal delivery company, Eat Clean Bro. The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star also shared that Giorgio’s “sister Santina” can be seen in the background of the second photo.

Mike responded to his wife’s post by leaving a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Spoke About JWoww on Their Podcast

During a September 2021 episode of their podcast, “Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens,” the Sorrentinos briefly spoke about Farley. The couple shared that they were looking forward to the fall season. Lauren explained that she enjoyed dressing for cooler weather.

“I feel like it’s the best time of year for dressing too. Because you don’t have to wear like so many clothes like it’s the winter and you don’t have to be like half naked all the time because you’re sweating. You can actually be in like jeans and a nice outfit and boots and be comfortable and dress nice,” explained Lauren.

Her husband also revealed that they had already planned their family Halloween costume.

“We are going to be the family of Incredibles because the fans, even myself and my wife think that little Romeo looks like little Jack Jack from ‘The Incredibles,’” said the 39-year-old.

Lauren then asked Mike if they should “decorate for Halloween.” He responded by saying he did not believe they would but noted that “JWoww loves to decorate for Halloween.”

“Her house scares me. She goes amazingly all out with like the Halloween decor. I’m talking like life-size scary creatures and things and it’s amazing because her kids love it but I’m like a 30-something adult and I get scared,” said Lauren.

The Sorrentinos then shared that Farley had decorated her house with props inspired by the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” in 2020.

“She’s such an amazing parent, you know, she does the most for her kids,” asserted Mike.

