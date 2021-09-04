Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals How She ‘Knew Jionni Was the One’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, of “Jersey Shore,” fame wed Jionni LaValle in 2014. The MTV star recently talked about her relationship with her husband during an episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discussed the Importance of a Phone Call

During an August 20 episode of Polizzi’s podcast, her co-host Joey Camasta shared that he has a pen pal who is incarcerated. The makeup artist explained that he had been emailing the inmate and may pursue a romantic relationship with him.

“I’m just excited to see where it goes and they say love happens when you least expect it and it’s true, just when the time is right for you, love will find you, and I am elated,” said Camasta.

While recording a different podcast episode, uploaded on August 27, Camasta gave Polizzi an update about his pen pal. He shared that they recently had a phone call.

“My prison boyfriend called me for the first time, we spoke on the phone for a half hour and I was so excited. I didn’t know that it was going to happen because we were supposed to talk today, but he called me early and he was like, ‘I hope that’s okay’ and I said, ‘Yeah that’s more than okay,’” said Camasta.

He clarified that he is actually “not dating him,” but they regularly email each other. Polizzi then asked if he had paced throughout the phone call. He revealed that he had and asked how she knew that. She explained that she had a habit of doing so at the start of her relationship with LaValle.

“Even in high school when I would call a guy, who I liked I would be so excited but like nervous. I would be pacing around the house, pacing the room because I couldn’t sit still because I was like oh my god I want to have a good conversation. I don’t want there to be an awkward silence, so like it’s just very exciting but also anxiety ridden too,” said Polizzi.

She went on to say that she believed she belonged with LaValle because she felt at ease while conversing with him.

“I hate those jitters. I remember I was dating this guy and I really liked him but I was like nervous to talk on the phone and he would call me but there would be silence and he would be like, ‘So you gonna talk’ and I would be like, ‘Um, so, what are you doing?’ Like so embarrassing, I can’t and that’s why I knew Jionni was the one because like I just wasn’t really that nervous to talk, you know,” said the mother-of-three.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Discussed the Beginning of Her Relationship in 2018

During a 2018 interview with Larry King, Polizzi revealed that she was not immediately charmed by her husband. She explained that they had “met at the club” and proceeded to have a “one night stand.” She stated that she “hated him at first,” but thought he was attractive. The 33-year-old then shared that she wanted to pursue a relationship with him because she “just kept thinking about him.”

“I was like let me call him and then we hung out a few times and that was that,” said Polizzi.

